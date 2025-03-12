“I'm not there”— Married At First Sight Australia star Dave makes shocking revelation about his feelings towards Jamie

During the Tuesday episode of Married At First Sight Australia on March 11, 2025, Dave revealed his true feelings about his relationship with Jamie. As she sought reassurance about their connection, he stated:

"I'm not there. I'm not there."

This declaration made it clear that his feelings had not progressed as far as Jamie's, leaving their future uncertain as a couple. The discussion arose after a Partner Swap exercise with Adrian, making Jamie wonder if Dave was attracted to her.

As their conversation continued in Married At First Sight Australia, Jamie became more worried about their relationship's emotional and physical imbalance.

Married At First Sight Australia's Dave opens up about his feelings towards Jamie during Feedback Week

Dave admits he is not on the same page

The conversation between Jamie and Dave stemmed from concerns raised during Feedback Week. Jamie questioned the dynamic of their relationship after a Partner Swap task with Adrian, which led her to believe that Dave might not be attracted to her. Married At First Sight Australia star addressed the situation by highlighting how she often initiated intimacy, saying:

"When it is constantly me, it starts to make me feel an imbalance...I want to know we both want to be with each other that way. Do you maybe have doubts?"

Dave responded by emphasizing that individuals have different levels of desire. However, Jamie sought further clarification, explaining that she needed reassurance about his feelings. Meanwhile, Dave reiterated that physical intimacy was not a primary factor in his view of a relationship.

"I need reassurance. I feel like that conversation didn't give me that reassurance," she said.

Jamie confronts Dave about their intimacy

As Jamie demanded answers, Dave admitted to the emotional gap between them. He stated that although Jamie had professed love for him six weeks into the experiment, he had not yet reached that level in their relationship. He made it clear that his feelings were not as intense, and he had not established the emotional bond Jamie had created.

Jamie proceeded to ask him a straightforward question to gauge if their physical distance was somehow connected to their emotional disconnection.

"Are we having a lack of sex because we're not in the love stage? Yes or no?" she asked.

After a pause, Dave responded:

"Yes."

Jamie acknowledged his response by explaining that it confirmed her initial thoughts about their situation. She expressed that his answer clarified what she had suspected from the beginning. After processing his words, she decided to step away from the conversation and leave the room.

Jamie questions the future of their relationship

Following their discussion, Jamie reflected on the state of their relationship. In a piece-to-camera interview, she admitted that the conversation had raised new doubts for her, saying:

"This is the first time in the experiment I've questioned whether Dave and I will work."

As Married At First Sight Australia continues, viewers can look forward to more emotional breakthroughs and tests for Jamie and Dave. Their relationship is at a turning point, and the coming episodes will explore further how they cope with their emotional differences and if they can get past the tensions that have arisen.

With a Dinner Party on the horizon, the couple's communication and reconnection skills will play a pivotal role in deciding the fate of their relationship.

Married At First Sight Australia airs Sundays at 7 PM and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 PM on Channel 9 and 9Now.

