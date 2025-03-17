Married At First Sight Australia season 12 episode 29 recap: A bride’s major move ended her marriage as another couple faced shocking accusations

In Married At First Sight Australia season 12, episode 29, that aired on March 16, 2025, tensions escalated as Jamie and Dave, once considered a strong couple, reached a breaking point, leading to their dramatic exit from the experiment. Meanwhile, Veronica and Eliot were confronted with accusations during the Commitment Ceremony, with participants and experts questioning their honesty.

The episode focused on unraveling relationships, unresolved trust issues, and participants being forced to confront the realities of their connections.

Episode 29 overview of Married At First Sight Australia season 12

A bride’s decision to leave

Jamie and Dave, who had previously been seen as a strong couple, faced a turning point in their relationship. Dave attempted to address their issues by visiting Jamie, but his comments led to further frustration.

"Last night you did speak to me probably the worst you've spoken to me throughout this experiment," he said.

This statement led Jamie to pack Dave’s belongings and emphasize that she had no intention of writing "stay" that night, as she believed there was no chance of continuing the relationship. She also expressed that she viewed him as a liar.

During the Commitment Ceremony, Jamie emphasized that she needed reassurance from Dave, which she felt she did not receive. She explained,

"That's when I needed you to show up for me, and you didn't."

Experts noted that Dave hadn't shared his doubts before. When asked, he said he believed he had feelings but needed to overcome mental barriers. Despite uncertainty, Jamie chose to stay, emphasizing her effort and cautious approach.

Veronica and Eliot face accusations

During the Commitment Ceremony, Veronica expressed that when she spoke to Eliot, she felt he made remarks aimed at provoking her and drawing her into conflict. Eliot responded by stating that she was the one engaging in such behavior, asserting,

"She is blatantly lying and is the one doing the baiting."

Other participants shared their perspectives, with Adrian pointing out that Veronica appeared to be a different person during the Commitment Ceremony compared to how she acted at the Couples Retreat. Rhi, who had spent time with Eliot, noted that their interaction had been positive, describing it as an enjoyable experience playing cards and listening to music.

John Aiken, one of the experts, observed that Veronica's tone carried a sense of disdain when she spoke to Eliot, reinforcing Eliot’s belief that she viewed him negatively. Veronica denied this, saying,

I don't hate you, despite what you might think."

Both Veronica and Eliot decided to leave Married At First Sight, acknowledging that their relationship could not progress.

Additional relationship developments

Jacqui and Ryan revisited a previous disagreement when Ryan brought up that Jacqui had asked him how he would feel about becoming a "stay-at-home dad" after completing a task. This led to discussions about expectations and compromise. Ryan admitted,

"Sometimes I do feel on trial for being myself... I feel inadequate sometimes."

Despite their differences, they both chose to stay in Married At First Sight. Beth and Teejay addressed concerns regarding their relationship, particularly their physical intimacy. Beth had previously stated that she believed Teejay was not attracted to her.

In response, Teejay clarified that his priority was to build a strong emotional connection before focusing on physical aspects. The experts advised him to demonstrate his feelings more clearly. Both participants decided to remain in the experiment.

Carina and Paul revisited a previous discussion about comments Paul had made. Carina emphasized her uncertainty about their trust, explaining that she did not feel fully confident in him at that moment. The experts questioned Paul's actions, with Alessandra saying,

"There seems to be a sensitivity chip missing."

Despite this concern, they both opted to stay in Married At First Sight.

Watch Married At First Sight on Sundays at 7:00 PM and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 PM on Channel 9 and 9Now.

