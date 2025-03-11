"Don't judge anyone" — Married At First Sight Australia star Awhina's sister Cleo fires back after Carina's 'low caliber' comment

Married at First Sight Australia contestant Awhina Rutene's twin sister, Cleo, has responded to a comment made by Carina Mirabile during a recent episode. During the Honesty Letter task, Paul Antoine told Awhina that Carina had questioned his past relationship with Cleo, implying surprise at his choice.

Cleo addressed the situation in a video posted to the MAFS Gossip Instagram page on March 10, 2025. She explained that she had previously expressed support for Paul and Carina's relationship. She stated:

"They had said they were getting along great and I was all in support. For her to then turn around and say I'm of low caliber based solely on my physical attributes was really sh**ty. We're all out here trying to do better. Don't judge anyone."

Cleo emphasized that she did not want her past relationships discussed publicly but acknowledged that such situations could arise due to her sister’s participation in the show.

Cleo's reaction to Carina’s statement following Married At First Sight Australia episode

Following the airing of Married at First Sight Australia's Monday episode, Cleo shared her thoughts on social media regarding the remark. She described her reaction as one of disappointment, explaining that she had initially been supportive of Carina. She stated:

"So my inbox has been flooded from people wanting to know how I feel about the comment that was made by Carina."

Cleo noted that when she first saw images of Paul and Carina together, she had positive things to say. She stated:

"I was saying how beautiful she looked and how happy I am for them."

Cleo also mentioned that she had spoken with Paul’s friends and maintained good terms with them, reinforcing that she had no ill feelings toward the couple. She described the comment as unnecessary and pointed out that judgments based on appearance were not constructive. She emphasized the importance of personal growth and highlighted that making assumptions about others is not constructive.

Carina's reaction to the partner swap

During the Married at First Sight Australia episode, Carina expressed discomfort about the partner swap exercise, particularly regarding Paul being paired with Awhina. She shared her concerns with him, stating:

"I don’t like that. No, I don’t want to do that. Why Awhina out of all the girls?"

The Married at First Sight Australia star referenced the past relationship between Paul and Cleo, expressing discomfort and comparing the partner swap to infidelity. However, when Awhina arrived, Carina softened her stance, saying a brief separation was manageable but expressing concern over the extended duration.

Ultimately, she consented to take part in the swap and relocated to live with another contestant, Teejay Halkias.

Later, during the Honesty Letter task, Paul brought up concerns about Carina’s remarks, particularly her comment about Cleo. He stated:

"When I told Carina the reason why I knew you, she made a comment about Cleo that gave me the ick."

Paul expresses concerns about Carina’s comments

Paul discussed the impact of Carina’s statements on his perception of their compatibility. During a conversation with Awhina, he stated:

"I feel like she is a bit of a snob sometimes and can come across as very judgy, and I'll be honest with you, this is giving me the ick."

He specifically referenced Carina's statement about Cleo, noting that it made him reconsider their compatibility. The Married at First Sight Australia star explained that judging others based on appearance or background did not align with his values. He also expressed concern about how Carina might react if he addressed these issues.

"Is she going to feel attacked, is she going to deflect or lose her s*** or start crying?"

Married at First Sight Australia will continue to air on Channel Nine and 9Now.

