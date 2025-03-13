The latest episode of Married At First Sight season 12, which aired on on March 12, 2025, featured significant conversations and confrontations. Dave made a direct statement regarding his relationship during the dinner party, shifting the dynamic between him and Jamie.

Ad

Meanwhile, Carina addressed comments she previously made about Awhina’s twin sister, leading to a discussion about accountability.

The Married At First Sight episode also highlighted growing tensions among the participants as they questioned each other's honesty. As the experiment progresses, several couples face uncertainty about their future together.

Episode 28 overview of Married At First Sight season 12

Dave's statement at the dinner party

Ad

Trending

Dave and Jamie arrived separately at the dinner party, leading the group to question the status of their relationship. Jamie expressed frustration over Dave’s recent lack of emotional engagement.

When asked about his feelings, Dave stated that his connection with Jamie had not developed as expected. He explained,

"There's things that she wants and I can't give it to her. I care about her, so it's like, I don't hate the girl."

Ad

Ad

Jamie thought back to previous times when Dave had been understanding, and she was confused by his new behavior. She stressed that his reactions were not emotional and did not match the way he had interacted with her in the past.

Other contestants on Married At First Sight, such as Adrian and Ryan, noted that Dave's claims now appeared incongruent with what he had previously stated during the experiment.

In rebuttal, Dave affirmed that he had conveyed his uncertainty in past conversations, yet Jamie and other members of the group differed, affirming that they had not seen such apprehensions from him up to that point.

Ad

As the discussion continued, Adrian suggested that Dave’s time spent with another participant, Veronica, might have influenced his feelings. Adrian stated,

"What doesn't make sense to me is you spend two days with Veronica and all of a sudden you realise, 'oh s--t, I actually don't know if I have these feelings for Jamie.'"

Dave denied that Veronica had any impact on his perspective. However, the group continued to debate whether Dave’s shift had been influenced by external factors.

Ad

Carina and Awhina's discussion

Ad

Earlier in the Married At First Sight season, Carina made a remark about Awhina’s twin sister, Cleo, in a conversation with Paul. Awhina later learned about this comment and chose to address it directly with Carina.

During the dinner party, Carina pulled Awhina aside and stated that her comment had been made in a moment of insecurity. She acknowledged that it was inappropriate and expressed a desire to apologize.

Awhina responded by stating that she appreciated the apology and accepted it.

Ad

Paul attempted to participate in the conversation, but Awhina requested that he step away. Carina then addressed Paul separately, stating that she felt he had contributed to the situation by repeating her comment to Awhina. She questioned:

"You threw me under the bus. Are you going to take accountability for that, Paul?"

Paul responded by saying that he had been honest about the conversation and did not see his actions as problematic.

Ad

The state of Dave and Jamie’s relationship

Ad

Following the dinner party, Jamie stated that she would not continue making efforts in the relationship unless Dave showed a commitment to change.

She expressed concern over his lack of reassurance and questioned whether he truly wanted the relationship to continue. She told him,

"It is your turn to pull your finger out of your arse if you want to be with me."

Dave admitted that he had also dealt with the situation badly and that he wished to attempt to work on the relationship. Jamie replied that she needed to see actions, not words, before progress could be made. She elaborated,

Ad

"There was no remorse, compassion, empathy. You broke my heart and you didn't care."

At the conclusion of the Married At First Sight episode, Dave was questioned regarding the status of his marriage. He replied that they were still married, but his tone and demeanor created doubt regarding what the future will hold.

The next commitment ceremony is likely to generate more conversation regarding their relationship.

Ad

Married At First Sight airs every Sunday at 7 PM and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 PM on Channel 9 and 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback