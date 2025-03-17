"I was dead-set that I was going to leave" — Married At First Sight Australia's Jamie admits she struggled with her Commitment Ceremony choice

Jamie faced a difficult decision at the sixth Commitment Ceremony on Married at First Sight Australia after a tense argument with her husband, Dave. Leading up to the ceremony, she had been certain that she would leave the experiment, believing that their relationship had reached its breaking point.

Speaking to 9Entertainment on March 16, 2025, she explained,

"I was literally befuddled. And then honestly, I was dead-set that I was going to leave. I didn't want to be around this man anymore."

Despite her initial decision, Jamie ultimately chose to stay. Her choice came after a period of reflection and a discussion with the Married At First Sight experts, where she weighed whether their marriage had any potential moving forward. Her decision surprised many, given her firm stance earlier that day.

Jamie reflects on her choice to stay on Married at First Sight Australia

Jamie’s initial decision to leave

Jamie had previously committed to working on her relationship with Dave, but a disagreement before the Commitment Ceremony led her to reconsider. Their conversation escalated, and Jamie decided to pack Dave’s belongings, placing them in the hallway. She stated at the time,

"I am not f--king writing 'stay' tonight. There's no chance."

The situation arose from Jamie’s concerns about Dave’s commitment to their relationship. She felt he had not demonstrated his feelings adequately. Reflecting on the argument, Jamie noted,

"There was still so many question marks for me, because I felt like after what I experienced and that change up in a matter of days, all of Dave’s words started to sound like lies and disingenuous."

Why did Jamie choose to stay

Despite her initial decision to leave, Jamie ultimately wrote "stay" at the Commitment Ceremony. She explained that she spent the day reflecting on the situation and decided she needed to hear from the Married At First Sight experts.

"I had a lot of time to really, really think and I was like, ‘I have given my all to this experiment.’ This is something I came into with an open heart, I said ‘I love you.’ I needed to speak to the experts at the very least."

During the Commitment Ceremony, the experts strongly criticized Dave’s behavior, which Jamie acknowledged in her explanation. She also acknowledged that she was still unsure about the relationship, adding,

"It's all great to say you're going to do this and that, but I don't believe you."

How the Commitment Ceremony impacted Jamie’s decision

The Commitment Ceremony allowed Jamie to express her concerns and hear Dave’s response. Although she remained skeptical, she believed the discussion with the experts was necessary. Dave stated that he would work to improve their relationship, leading Jamie to reconsider her choice.

Jamie still questioned whether the version of Dave she initially connected with was genuine.

"Part of me was like, I’d love to get back to where we were. The other part of me was like – does that Dave even exist? Who is this person?"

Jamie appreciated the support from other participants, including Dave’s friends, who stood by her. She decided to stay in Married At First Sight for another week to see if Dave would follow through on his promises.

New episodes of Married At First Sight air Sundays at 7:00 p.m. and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 9 and 9Now.

