⁠"Another bitter Betty"— Married at First Sight Australia fans divided by Beth's friend's behavior towards Teejay

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 31 featured Homestay Week for the couples as they got to know their partners better by interacting with their friends and families.

For Beth and Teejay that meant having dinner with the female cast member's parents and best friend, Darcy. As they shared a meal together, Beth's father asked if Teejay was on the show for the right reasons. The MAFS Australia star said he had been transparent with Beth and that he wanted to build a deeper connection with her.

However, Darcey, Beth's best friend didn't think Teejay was being honest and felt that whatever he said sounded scripted. Darcey also pointed out that Teejay had used the word "friendship" while describing his and Beth's relationship quite a lot.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 fans reacted to Darcey's behavior towards Teejay at dinner and criticized him for the same. One person wrote on X:

"Another bitter Betty. They haven't been in the experiment as long as the others. You are feeding her negativity."

"Beth’s friend is stirring the pot can he shut the f*ck up," a fan commented.

"Beth’s friend is just trying to get screen time," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Teejay and Beth's relationship:

"Teejay isn’t feeling a connection with Beth. I’m not feeling a connection with their story. I zone out when they’re on. Neither of them have done anything to endear you to them," a person wrote.

"Teejay is backed into a corner, and honestly, same because nobody, including him, seems to know why he and Beth are even married. And the craziest part? They just tied the knot. This isn’t a slow-burn disaster; it’s a train wreck that left the station at full speed," a fan commented.

"Teejay is truly an enigma like, why is he even here? He moves through life (and around Beth) with the same energy as a dude who showed up to the wrong party but decided to stay for the snacks," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Teejay is choosing his answers carefully. To be fair, the family’s concerns are valid. I’d like to hear him refer to his relationship with Beth in a romantic sense, not friendship," a person wrote.

"beth only just realised teejay is faking it .. what a fool," a fan commented.

"This seems really rehearsed"— Beth's friend, Darcey shares his thoughts on Teejay in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 31

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 31, Teejay and Beth visited the latter's family and were joined by her best friend, Darcey, and his partner. Initially, Darcey noted he was excited to meet the couple since the male cast member made Beth happy but his thoughts changed during dinner after hearing Teejay talk about his and Beth's relationship.

When Beth opened up about entering the experiment much later as compared to some of the other couples, her mother asked if they felt pressure to be at the same level as the others. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple said they did and Teejay said it was "emotionally overwhelming."

"But we do have such a great time together," he added.

Darcey's partner asked Teejay what he liked about Beth and he said he liked how she made him feel and noted that the time they spent together had been "lighthearted." Beth's father asked the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star about his intentions.

Teejay explained he had been transparent about his feelings towards Beth throughout Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Beth chimed in and said that she had been open to Teejay about how men hadn't treated her well in the past.

Teejay assured everyone that since the beginning of the experiment, he wanted to make sure that he wanted "something deeper" and wanted to ensure they could build something outside the experiment.

"I don't know Teejay, but listening to him some of the stuff that he said, I'm like "wow, this seems really rehearsed and like very scripted," Darcey said.

Teejay praised Darcey and Beth's friendship and noted he loved how they ended every friendship by saying the loved each other. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star further elaborated on his and Beth's relationship and said that their friendship along with the connection they had built was "super super strong."

Darcey and his partner picked up on the excessive usage of the word "friendship." Darcey noted he would use the word "relationship" instead and his partner asked at what point would the friendship switch to a relationship. Teejay said he wanted their connection to transition to a romantic relationship.

Darcey spoke to Beth privately and shared his concerns. He said that the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member seemed to be putting on a show and Beth said she was worried that she and Teejay were not on the same page.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 chimed in on Teejay meeting Beth's friends and family and were divided. While some criticized Darcey's thoughts on the matter, others felt the couple would not last.

Fans can stream the rest of the episode of MAFS Australia on 9Now.

