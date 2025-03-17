"Great victim strategy"— Married at First Sight Australia fans divided by Dave's claims of being hurt by Jamie

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 showcased the latest commitment ceremony in episode 29 on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The episode saw the aftermath of the dinner party, during which Jamie and Dave attempt to resolve their issues once again.

Since they were staying in separate apartments, Dave visited Jamie in the morning to discuss what happened at the dinner party. He told her, she had never spoken to him the way she spoke to him the previous night. Dave stated Jamie said things that hurt him, which angered Jamie.

Fans of the reality show chimed in on the conversation online and were divided by Dave's claims. One person wrote on X:

"That’s a great victim strategy. One of the best ever!"

"After Jamie behaved like a shrieking banshee Dave got real insight into what a love relationship with her is like. He obviously decided she isn’t the one, but doesn’t have the heart to tell her directly. Sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind," a fan commented.

"Dave flipping the script and trying to blame and justify his change of heart on Jamie - failed dismally," a tweet read.

Some fans of Married at First Sight Australia defended Jamie:

"To those people saying Jamie yells too much or talks too much, does not let Dave get a word in; we just watched him get all the space he needs, she did not yell or interrupt him & still he did not speak, he did not explain, he was as cold as ice. He is the problem," a person wrote.

"Jamie’s way is 0 to 100 but Dave’s gaslighting deserved a strong reaction. I’m sick of these people rewriting history and their righteous indignation when they’re called out for it," a fan commented.

"Yes Jamie, how dare you make Dave feel bad about the fact he went from supposedly being in a happy relationship with you to not being able to describe you without using the sentence "Look, I don't hate her"....just stop making him feel bad dammit!" a tweet read.

Some fans of Married at First Sight Australia criticized Jamie:

"Jamie girl I love ya but for the love of god let Dave talk. The only way to understand is to let him explain," a person wrote.

"The way #Jamie is behaving is beyond. Did you ever maybe realise that your toxic behaviour might have turned what little feeling he had for you off? I mean come on," a fan commented.

"It took me back"— Dave criticizes Jamie for "coming" for him at the dinner party in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 29

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 29, Dave told Jamie he was upset by the way she spoke to him at the dinner party. He explained that she spoke to him the "worst" she had ever spoken to him since they started the experiment together.

He added that she said some things that hurt him and Jamie asked him if he "seriously" wanted to get hung up on how she spoke to him. The male MAFS Australia season 12 star explained that it seemed like Jamie had disregarded the good times they had together.

"And you know what, coming at me the way you did, it took me back," he added.

Jamie told the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member she needed him to "stop" what he was doing and told him not to defend himself. She further told Dave not to plead his case and realize how badly he had let her down.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Dave telling Jamie he was upset by her behavior at the dinner party and were divided in their opinion.

Tune in every Sunday to Wednesday to watch what happens next on Married at First Sight Australia season 12 on Channel 9.

