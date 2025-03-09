“His mind was at home” — Married at First Sight: Australia star Jamie reveals why Dave wanted to visit home during the experiment

Married at First Sight: Australia's Jamie Marinos recently opened up about a significant off-camera moment in her relationship. She revealed that Dave was emotionally torn between the experiment and his father’s health struggles. In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Lifestyle on March 9, she explained how this affected their journey, saying:

Ad

“Dave was going through a bit of a hard time during filming. His mind was at home too.”

Married at First Sight: Australia pairs strangers in legally binding marriages, leading to both challenges and strong connections. Jamie Marinos and Dave Thomas Hand were among the pairs who appeared to connect, but their journey was not without obstacles.

Although their bond appeared strong throughout the season, their current status remains uncertain. Fans are now eager to know if they are still together beyond Married at First Sight: Australia.

Ad

Trending

Married at First Sight: Australia star Jamie reveals details about her relationship with Dave

Ad

Jamie shared that she told Dave she loved him during a private moment before he left to visit his father. In her conversation with Yahoo Lifestyle, she recalled that during their wedding episode, Dave had shared that his father was undergoing chemotherapy.

She explained that she became more of a caretaker in the relationship due to Dave’s personal situation. She said:

“Dave was actually going back to Melbourne for a couple of days to visit his dad. It was a very tough go for him because he’s in this experiment but also trying to process everything that's going on.”

Ad

Jamie also shared how she first expressed her feelings for him. The moment happened in bed the night before his flight. She said:

“I just turned to him and I said, ‘I love you, but don’t say anything. Don’t say anything, go to bed. Goodnight.’”

Ad

She recalled that Dave kissed her and smiled but did not immediately respond to her declaration. She recognized that he wasn't in the same emotional space as she was. While she was completely focused on him, he seemed less certain. However, she understood that his attention was split between the experiment and his father’s health.

Are Jamie and Dave still together?

While Jamie and Dave appeared to be a strong couple on Married at First Sight: Australia, their current status remains uncertain. Yahoo Lifestyle previously reported that a record number of couples stayed together at the Final Vows, and Jamie and Dave were among them.

Ad

A potential clue about their relationship came from recent sightings. Last month, a fan shared photos of them together in Melbourne with So Dramatic!, stating:

“I just saw Jamie and Dave out and together! They’re actually lovely. I think they make it.”

Ad

When asked if they were still together, the pair reportedly replied, “You’ll have to wait and find out.” Further speculation arose after the Daily Mail published photos of them on a coffee run in Sydney on February 7. They also became the first couple from Married at First Sight: Australia to do a joint interview for the show, appearing together on Today Extra.

Jamie has previously spoken about the importance of keeping their post-show status private. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, she said:

Ad

“It’s quite disappointing that some castmates have been spoiling the show for viewers. I think people should honour the viewer’s journey as well.”

For now, Jamie and Dave have not confirmed whether they are still together.

Married At First Sight: Australia continues to air on Channel 9 and 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback