Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 23 recap: Lauren and Clint isolate themselves from the group while Jamie makes her feelings known

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 23 aired on March 4, 2025, showcasing the Couples Retreat. The episode focused on the rift between Lauren and Clint and the rest of the group. Following past arguments, Lauren isolated herself from the others, calling them "buffoons" and "boganic." Meanwhile, Jamie stated her dissatisfaction with Lauren's behavior and how the group reacted to it.

Ad

When Dave interrupted Clint to warn him about Lauren's lack of interest in their relationship, the argument escalated in this episode of Married at First Sight: Australia. Although Lauren had previously made such claims, she later denied doing so.

Clint defended Lauren during the last night's drinks, which resulted in an altercation with Jamie and Dave. Unresolved disputes persisted as the group got ready to depart the retreat.

What happened in Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 23?

Ad

Trending

The latest episode of Married at First Sight: Australia started with Lauren getting annoyed with the argument that took place the night before. Outside the retreat home, she told Carina and Rhi that she didn’t consider them her friends and had no interest in their opinions.

Lauren also called the group "buffoons" and said they were targeting her. Jamie was still annoyed by Carina and Rhi's impartiality even as they tried to mediate. Meanwhile, Awhina disclosed that Eliot had informed her that Lauren referred to the wives as "drunk bogans." Lauren affirmed that there was no spark between her and Clint as she made her way back into the house.

Ad

She acknowledged that she had not interacted with Jamie or Awhina and had only done so with those she felt compelled to. Jamie responded right away, so Carina stepped in and said, "We're all friends here." But when the women went back to the group to talk about the altercation, the environment remained heated.

Ad

Awhina, Beth, and Jamie later gathered with their husbands to analyze the situation. They concluded that Clint and Lauren’s future together was uncertain. Dave decided to step in and approached Clint while he was recording a confessional. Dave then interrupted the filming to warn Clint, saying:

“She’s been saying with you there’s no spark, she’s not interested. We wanted to give you a heads-up from the start saying as soon as you step away from this it’s all going to be over. I thought you were getting taken for a ride, and it seems to be… this is what’s happened.”

Ad

The following morning on Married at First Sight: Australia, Clint confronted Lauren about Dave’s claims. Lauren denied everything, saying:

“They’re actually just trolls. They’re all mental and bullies.”

Despite this, she decided to cancel her pre-arranged flight out of Byron and remain at the retreat. Meanwhile, some couples took the opportunity to reconnect. Awhina and Adrian spent time together at the beach, while Jamie and Dave visited a crystal store.

Ad

Adrian from Married at First Sight: Australia (Image via 9Now)

However, tensions persisted in Married at First Sight: Australia as Jamie remained frustrated with Lauren’s behavior and the lack of support from Carina and Rhi. Later, Rhi confronted Lauren about her comments from the previous night. Lauren dismissed her concerns, leading Rhi to walk away without resolving the issue.

Ad

As the final night approached, Clint and Lauren kept to themselves. They made remarks about the situation, with Lauren describing the previous night’s argument as “Awhina and the troll screaming at me.”

When Teejay asked how they were, Lauren shared her concerns. Teejay then relayed the information to Eliot and Jeff, who later informed Jamie and Dave. Jamie reacted, saying:

“I have no interest in being civil with Lauren. I would rather sit here and tweeze out every individual hair on my body. And I’m Greek, do you know how f--king long that would take me?”

Ad

Ad

As the group gathered for their final night’s drinks, Dave addressed Clint about Lauren’s comments. Instead of distancing himself, Clint defended Lauren, stating, “I back Loz,” which shocked the group. Lauren then accused Jamie of ambushing her the night before, saying:

“You’re a bunch of wild animals, that’s what it felt like.”

Awhina attempted to clarify why the argument had escalated, but Lauren dismissed her explanation. This led to further disagreement when Lauren claimed that Rhi and Carina had also believed she was targeted. Rhi corrected her, saying:

Ad

“I just said the delivery could’ve been a bit better."

Rhi from Married at First Sight: Australia (Image via 9Now)

As Jamie grew more frustrated, Clint swore at her, telling her to “sit the f**k down” multiple times. Dave confronted him about his language, and Adrian also stepped in, criticizing Clint for speaking to a woman that way. Jamie pointed out the unfairness of being shamed for her loud reactions, while Clint and Lauren continued to be dismissive.

Ad

Jacqui stated that she felt others should apologize to Jamie. However, Carina and Rhi felt they were unfairly targeted. Jamie argued that she had defended everyone at some point and now expected the same support in return.

“When it serves you well, when I’m yelling for you, then it’s OK,” she said. “But where is my defense?”

Watch the latest episodes of Married at First Sight: Australia air on Channel 9 and 9Now on Sundays at 7 pm and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback