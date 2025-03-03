"It's kind of weird not having Morena here" — Married at First Sight: Australia star Tony opens up to the experts

Married at First Sight: Australia continues to deliver drama, and the latest commitment ceremony in episode 21 was no exception. The absence of bride Morena Farina at the start of the fourth ceremony left experts, contestants, and her husband Tony Mojanovski questioning her whereabouts.

Ad

"It's kind of weird not having Morena here," Tony said as he sat before the experts.

His disappointment was evident as he admitted,

"I don't know where she is, so I can't give you that answer."

Despite their turbulent journey, he had hoped for some closure. However, the situation quickly shifted when Morena entered unexpectedly, ensuring Tony would not have the last word.

Ad

Trending

Their relationship has been full of ups and downs, from initial attraction to heated arguments about their future. The latest commitment ceremony was a turning point, exposing deeper rifts in their marriage.

Married at First Sight: Australia: Morena making her entrance

Ad

As Tony began speaking to the experts in Married at First Sight: Australia, the sliding door opened, and Morena walked in. She waved and shook her arms before addressing the room.

"Did you really think I wasn't gonna come? Did you really think I was gonna give him the last word?" she declared, leaving everyone stunned.

The experts, fellow contestants, and Tony were visibly surprised. Morena sat down next to Tony and wasted no time explaining her side of the story.

Ad

Tension escalated in Married at First Sight: Australia as both revealed their final decisions—Tony wrote "Leave," while Morena took it a step further by writing "Good riddance." Expert Mel Schilling summed up the moment by saying,

"It’s really sad to see where the two of you have landed."

This moment marked the end of their time on Married at First Sight: Australia, but their journey had already been filled with several key moments that led to this conclusion.

Ad

Tony and Morena’s journey on Married at First Sight: Australia

Ad

Tony and Morena’s relationship faced challenges early on in Married at First Sight: Australia. Initially, they seemed open to making things work, with Tony describing Morena as a "strong-minded, driven" woman.

Morena, who had spent 29 years in a "suffocating" marriage, hoped to find someone to match her energy. However, as the weeks progressed, cracks began to show.

One of the major turning points came during the family and friends' lunch in Married at First Sight: Australia, where Tony revealed that he might still want children. Morena was caught off guard, especially since Tony had never mentioned this desire before.

Ad

The issue resurfaced at a dinner party when Morena openly discussed it with others, further straining their relationship. Frustrations boiled over when Tony, feeling disrespected, told Morena,

"You know how beautiful and pretty you are, but your personality gives me the sh***."

Following this argument, Morena disappeared and was not seen until the commitment ceremony, leading to her return. Tony later defended his stance in an interview with 9Entertainment in February 2025, saying,

Ad

"When I met Morena on the wedding day, she had two beautiful kids, so in my eyes, if something did happen between us, then I would treat those kids like they were mine."

Morena, however, believed Tony was making excuses for his lack of interest in her. Earlier in the experiment, there were moments of hope.

Ad

During the third commitment ceremony, Tony and Morena appeared to have progressed.

"When you listen to the experts and do what they say, it falls into place,"

Tony had expressed his thoughts at the time, and Morena agreed, acknowledging that the experts had given the right advice. She added that she was really enjoying his company.

However, tensions resurfaced during intimacy week in Married at First Sight: Australia when Tony returned from a workshop eager to share his experience. Morena read her book aloud instead of engaging. When Tony asked her to let him talk, she responded,

Ad

"Nobody has the right to make me stop talking. I put up with that for 29 years. I’m not doing that now."

By their second commitment ceremony, their conflicts had become too significant to ignore. Tony admitted to his own faults, but Morena insisted she had no areas to improve in their marriage. While Tony chose to stay, hoping to make the relationship work, Morena decided to leave.

Ad

In a post-show interview with Abbie Chatfield on the It’s A Lot Podcast, Morena accused Tony of making hurtful comments about her age and using the desire for children as an excuse.

"He told me the night before we left the wedding, he said, ‘I ordered a 40-year-old,’" she claimed.

Married at First Sight: Australia airs on Channel 9 and 9Now every Sunday at 7 pm and Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback