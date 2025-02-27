“I think she broke the rules of humanity” — Married at First Sight: Australia star Jacqui reflects on what happened when she texted Jeff

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12, episode 20 aired on February 26, 2025, featuring intense confrontations and emotional moments. The Dinner Party saw Jacqui and Rhi facing off after weeks of tension over Jacqui’s messages to Jeff.

Jacqui, frustrated by Rhi’s comments at the last Commitment Ceremony, stated,

“She thinks I broke girl code, I think she broke the rules of humanity.”

At dinner, Jacqui demanded an apology, sparking tension. Paul admitted to punching a door after arguing with Carina, prompting expert intervention. Awhina and Adrian clashed, while Veronica and Eliot’s relationship stayed strained, adding to the ongoing drama.

Jacqui and Rhi’s rift in Married at First Sight: Australia

The tension between Jacqui and Rhi escalated when Jacqui confronted Rhi over her comments at the Commitment Ceremony. Rhi had expressed concerns about Jacqui’s private messages to Jeff and her attempts to meet him alone. This led to a discussion about boundaries and trust, with Rhi accusing Jacqui of breaking the "girl code."

Jacqui, however, believed Rhi had crossed a bigger line. She brought up the issue at the Dinner Party, telling the group that Rhi had used the Commitment Ceremony as a platform to “throw shade, and humiliate, ridicule, and say mean things about another bride.”

She demanded an apology, which Rhi reluctantly gave, stating she was done with the issue. In a later interview with Daily Mail Australia on February 27, Rhi defended her stance, saying,

“I feel like it was blown up a little bit bigger than it really needed to be.”

She explained that her main issue was Jacqui’s intention to meet Jeff without her presence. Jeff, who had remained relatively quiet about the matter, confirmed that what aired on Married at First Sight: Australia was "spot on." He denied any involvement in Jacqui’s relationship with Ryan, stating,

“There’s been a few comments made that we kept dragging their relationship, putting ourselves into their drama – which is a lie.”

Rhi added that Jacqui had apologized during a Dinner Party, but she brought up the issue again at the Commitment Ceremony to keep the experts informed. She also dismissed accusations of bullying, saying,

“Seeing the things that Jacqui is writing at the moment is almost laughable because I have a whole cast that will back me up.”

What else happened in Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 20

The Married at First Sight: Australia episode started with Paul and Carina waking up in separate apartments after an argument the previous night. Carina had played a song by a rapper she had been involved with in the past, upsetting Paul. His response was violent—punching a hole in the bedroom door.

During the Dinner Party in Married at First Sight: Australia, Paul acknowledged his mistake, admitting that he lost control and punched a hole in the bedroom door. He expressed regret, calling his actions "disgusting" and stating that he still hated himself for doing it. The experts strongly disapproved, with John and Alessandra stating,

“Paul has behaved in a totally unacceptable way.”

At Cocktail Hour, the atmosphere remained tense. Adrian arrived alone and blamed Cleo for his issues with Awhina. However, Awhina overheard and confronted him, exposing his lack of accountability. The experts noted that Adrian seemed to have different standards for himself and Awhina.

Veronica and Eliot also had unresolved tensions. Veronica refused to walk into the Dinner Party with him, telling him,

“If you don’t believe you have a reason to apologise to me, I’m not your mother, I wasn’t brought here to fix you.”

Later, Eliot tried to address their issues, but Veronica dismissed his attempts.

As the Married at First Sight: Australia Dinner Party progressed, discussions shifted to Awhina and Adrian’s relationship. Awhina claimed Adrian had not supported her throughout the week, while Adrian insisted he had tried.

However, Awhina pointed out that their supposed plans never materialized. Adrian’s defense was, “We went to Nando’s,” which drew laughter from the group. Frustrated, Adrian stormed away from the table, stating that no one cared about his feelings.

Married at First Sight: Australia continues on Sunday at 7 p.m. and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 9 and 9Now.

