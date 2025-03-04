"Absolutely we are in contact" — Married at First Sight Australia star Carina addresses relationship status with Paul

Paul and Carina are one of the couples on Married at First Sight Australia 2025. Viewers are eager to know if their relationship will last beyond the experiment. As per the show’s rules, contestants are not allowed to reveal their relationship status until the series has finished airing.

However, Carina seemingly hinted at their current status during a recent podcast appearance. On March 2, 2025, Carina appeared alone on The MAFS Funny Podcast, sparking speculation about her relationship with Paul. When asked about their bond:

"Absolutely we are in contact. Paul and I check in on each other every single day and make sure that we’re both okay," she stated.

She did not explicitly confirm whether they are still together or not. Moreover, OK! Magazine reported on March 3, 2025, that Paul celebrated his birthday in Sydney, with some of his MAFS co-stars in attendance. Carina was noticeably absent. She was seen spending time in Melbourne with other cast members.

According to the same publication, Married at First Sight Australia star Paul was also spotted without his wedding ring in a recent Instagram video.

Married at First Sight Australia star Carina addresses the wall punching act

During her conversation with host Joshua Fox, Carina discussed her Married at First Sight Australia experience, particularly addressing the incident where Paul punched a wall. She shared that Paul punched a wall after finding out about her past relationship. His reaction worried the experts, who later confronted him about his behavior.

When asked how Carina was doing, she replied that she was "good," before the host brought up how her storyline gained attention due to the incident. She shared that many people reached out to her about the episode:

"So many people have DMed me, to tell me their story and how that episode has impacted them," she shared.

Carina mentioned that viewers advised her to "run," but she explained that she was the one living in the situation and that it was a "pressure cooker environment." She added that there was a backstory to the incident, saying that before it happened, they had all gone outside and had fun.

Reflecting on the situation, Carina admitted:

"Well, maybe I shouldn’t have said what I said, which angered him."

However, Joshua Fox clarified that her words did not justify Paul’s actions, reiterating that the responsibility for punching the wall was solely his. Carina stated that production had "checked on" her and ensured she was okay. She explained that the team was "precautious" and made her and Paul sit down to confirm whether they wanted to continue with the experiment.

She also mentioned that after the incident, Paul was banned from consuming alcohol for the rest of the series. Despite this, Carina went on to describe Paul as a "very good human."

"At the end of the day, I felt safe. I never felt like running away," she added.

She also compared Paul’s behavior to past relationships, saying she had been with partners who wouldn't take "accountability," but Paul was different. Regarding their current status, she said they are in contact.

"The fact that he has taken accountability on air, in front of the camera," she stated.

Carina spoke about their time in the Married at First Sight Australia experiment, which helped them understand each other’s "boundaries." She explained that her parents have been together for 47 years and shared that every relationship involves arguments and compromises, adding that couples need to navigate challenges together.

"You go through arguments and whatever life has to bring, financial difficulty, personal difficulty, family difficulty," she said.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Australia airs from Monday to Thursday on E4.

