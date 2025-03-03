Married at First Sight Australia faces police investigation after Paul’s punching act: Reports

As reported by Sky News Australia, NSW Police have initiated an investigation into Married At First Sight Australia following Paul’s wall punching incident. The altercation, which happened at their temporary residence in a Sydney luxury apartment complex, followed Carina's disclosure about a past relationship with a well-known American musical artist.

Police confirmed to the outlet that the case has been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command. While the violent outburst took place off-camera, it was addressed during Married At First Sight Australia season 20 episode 12.

Paul, 30, admitted to his actions while in tears. Channel Nine stated they treated the incident "extremely seriously" and consulted with Carina.

NSW Police confirmed the investigation in a statement to Sky News Australia on February 28, 2025. Talking about the Married At First Sight Australia's wall punching incident, a police spokesperson stated:

"The matter has been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, who have commenced an investigation."

According to an insider who spoke with the outlet, State Police had already been monitoring the show, but the request for action was escalated to the Deputy Commissioner of NSW following Antoine's outburst.

"The New South Wales Police Department escalated the request for a proper investigation and have approached Channel Nine to cooperate on Thursday," the source revealed.

The police investigation could involve seizing footage from the production and interviewing Married At First Sight Australia participants about the incident. Reports suggest that even if participants are unwilling to come forward, NSW Police still have authority to press charges if they determine that state laws were broken.

Incident details

The incident occurred after a double date with another couple from the show. While traveling home in an Uber, Carina turned on the radio when a song by US rapper Quavo played. She then casually mentioned to Paul that she had previously slept with the musician.

However, Paul's mood reportedly changed when they returned to their apartment. The subsequent argument was not caught on camera, but Carina later described the escalation to producers.

"I was cuddling him and he was like 'I just need space. He obviously didn't like that. I turned around and went to bed and that's when he got really angry and he punched a wall," Carina shared.

The 31-year-old bride said Paul, 30, threw the punch at their apartment at Sydney's One Global Resorts Green Square.

Incident aftermath

Nine Network and production company Endemol Shine Australia released a joint statement via SkyNews.com.au addressing the incident after it aired:

"Our first priority at all times has been the wellbeing and safety of the participants and after extensive consultation with Carina, she wanted to remain in the experiment with Paul. We continue to provide support for Carina and Paul."

The network emphasized that all participants on the show have access to psychological support throughout their experience. According to the statement, Nine offers additional psychological services to contestants.

Paul was shown visibly emotional on camera as he apologized to his wife for his behavior. During the Married At First Sight Australia season 12 episode 20, he expressed deep remorse about losing control and acknowledged his actions were wrong.

He explained that he felt overwhelmed in the moment when Carina approached him after he had asked for space. Despite the violent outburst, Carina decided to continue with the experiment.

The couple was still together during the episode that aired following the incident, with Carina confirming she had chosen to remain in the relationship after consulting with production.

Married At First Sight Australia is scheduled to begin airing in the UK on Monday, March 3 on E4.

