Married At First Sight Australia 2024: Meet the cast

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 will soon premiere on Monday, January 29, 2023, on Chanel 9. Episodes of Married At First Sight Australia 2024 will also be available for streaming on 9Now. The brides and grooms who are expected to appear on the hit reality television show have finally been revealed following months of excited anticipation.

The ten couples will first meet on the altar this season on Married At First Sight Australia 2024, just like every previous year, and thereafter get married to each other. More diversity is also present this season, with a same-s*x couple and the oldest-ever contestant to feature on the show.

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 cast and more details

1) Andrea

Andrea is a Queensland-born photographer. She is a single mother of two grown children who discovered she was being gaslighted in a past relationship while watching Married At First Sight.

Andrea joined Married At First Sight Australia 2024 with the hope of finding her perfect match.

2) Cassandra

Cassandra is an administrative officer from Queensland. According to Refinery29, Cassandra claims that since losing her first love, she has found it difficult to connect meaningfully with anyone, but as she gets closer to turning thirty, she is ready to meet someone.

Her family in Tanzania has fostered her desire for a family-oriented partner with whom she may raise a small football team of children.

3) Eden

Eden, a recruitment manager who has been unmarried for three years, is another Queenslander who now resides on the Gold Coast. Her ex cheated on her with her closest friend, so she's been called a fiercely independent, self-confessed daddy's girl who looking for someone ambitious and dependable, according to Refinery29.

4) Ellie

Just one month before the big day, Ellie had to call off her wedding due to her ex-fiance's infidelity. The registered nurse now acknowledges that she now tends to please people, which has placed her in continual need of validation. Let's hope she finds the love of her life on the altar on Married At First Sight Australia 2024.

5) Lauren

According to Refinery29, this PR expert from Western Australia claims she will not put up with fools and will call it as she sees it on Married At Fist Sight Australia 2024. Self-described as "a little bit crazy" in relationships, she seeks a steady mate to counterbalance her.

6) Lucinda

Lucinda, a free-spirited individual who loves originality and creativity, is a wedding celebrant and MC from New South Wales. Now that she owns a speed-dating business, it's her time to discover love on Married At First Sight Australia 2024. She is searching for an open-minded partner, who wants to travel the world with her and realize his potential.

7) Natalie

According to Refinery29, Natalie is self-described nerdy Victorian physiotherapist likes cosplay, video games, and Samoyed relics. Because Natalie is loyal and focused on her family, she claims she will defend the rights of anyone who is subjected to unfair treatment.

8) Sara

Sara, who was born and raised in Colombia, has spent the last eight years living in Australia and is looking for a pretty boy on Married At First Sight Australia 2024. Although she views herself as fierce and independent, she worries that occasionally she may come out as overly forceful.

9) Tori

Tori, who was raised by strong women, is fiercely independent and won't consider accepting a man until he is the right fit. She's looking for an alpha male who doesn't back down from a challenge. He needs to be tidy, emotionally intelligent, professional, fit, and a good communicator, according to Refinery29.

10) Ben

Excitement and adventure are what this part-time tour guide and construction worker yearns for. According to Refinery29, Ben claims he finds dating to be tiresome and that he can easily end relationships if they get unpleasant.

11) Collins

According to Refinery29, this executive assistant from New South Wales is a bit of a "chatterbox" who is awkward and odd. Despite not having any dating or relationship experience, he claims to have had unrequited love break his heart in the past.

Collins declares that he wants to leave the "friend zone" and that he is a nice, courteous, and loving person.

12) Jack

This Queensland-based personal trainer identifies himself as an alpha male who seeks a companion on Married At First Sight Australia 2024 who will submit to his authority. According to Jack, his ideal companion should be attractive, athletic, smiley, brunette, and have a healthy complexion, as per Refinery29.

13) Jayden

Jayden is the brother of MAFS Season 9 star Mitch Eynaud. He is also a professional kickboxer and claims, as per Refinery29, that he is not at all like his brother. He claims to pursue a focused and orderly lifestyle and is accustomed to keeping people at a distance.

14) Jonathan

Jonathan is a New South Wales native and a former infantry soldier, concreter, and financial advisor. He has been traveling the world for more than a year following the breakup of his last engagement.

He views himself as an adventurous and risk-taker who has been unlucky in love. Jonathan wishes to meet someone on Married At First Sight Australia 2024 who will fit into his life since he wants to become a father.

15) Michael

Having grown up in a small American town in Ohio, Michael acknowledges that his upbringing was challenging, as per Refinery29. He claims he is sick of the dating scene and is ready to settle down and have a family. He has been alone for five years.

16) Richard

Richard, the oldest contestant on Married At First Sight Australia 2024, says he's a kid at heart, as reported by Refinery29. The inspirational speaker claims that he recently dated a lady who is 27 years younger than him, but their relationship ended because she wanted to have children.

He left his wife of nearly three decades because, according to him, the relationship had run its course. Richard, a father of three, claims he finds it difficult to find a lady who shares his enthusiasm for life, adaptability, and chemistry.

17) Simon

Simon came out as homosexual shortly before turning thirty. He's looking for a connection, even though he still gets along well with his ex-wife, with whom he co-parents his teenage son.

Simon, one half of a queer couple we'll see on Married At First Sight Australia 2024, thinks that dating on the show will be more successful than using dating apps to find love.

18) Tim

This contestant has a penchant for surfing and is a mellow man with a sense of entrepreneurship. In addition to his several internet ventures and ambitious financial objectives, he also wants to construct a school in Ethiopia, the country from which his sister was adopted.

Tim claims that he likes to keep his walls up and may not be completely over his most recent ex-partner's infidelity.

19) Timothy

Timothy has realized that he needs a partner's emotional support and connection, as well as butterflies when he sees his wife, after the recent death of his father.

According to Refinery29, Timothy claims he doesn't have a physical type but that he wants a nice, fun-loving woman for his bride.

20) Tristan

Tristant is an event manager who claims that he is unsure of whether he is pursuing the wrong ladies and that he is unable to break free from his friend zone, according to Refinery29.

Tristan was raised by a single mother and looks up to her as his hero and strongest ally. He is eager to meet someone and be their ultimate hype guy, but he is apprehensive about dating again. He simply wants to be liked and has no checklist.

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 premieres on Monday, January 29, 2023, on Chanel 9.