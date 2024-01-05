Are Krysten and Mitch from Married at First Sight season 15 still together? Details explored 

Married at First Sight, Lifetime's unique reality show which helps singles find spouses, is currently airing season 17. While the current cast members' journeys are still unfolding on screen, it's time to take a stroll down memory lane and talk about a cast member from a previous season.

Krysten Collins, who first appeared on MAFS season 15, was matched with and got married to Mitch Silverstein for the duration of their time on the show. However, the two of them are no longer together, as she revealed during the show's reunion special the same year the installment aired.

Krysten Collins' Married at First Sight journey explored

Krysten Collins appeared on the Lifetime show in 2022. At the time, Krysten was a 32-year-old sales representative from Virginia and hoped to find her soulmate. The cast member's bio read that she had always wanted to get married and have children of her own.

She was previously in a relationship with someone she believed to be perfect but had to tend to a broken heart when their engagement was called off. She joined the cast of Married at First Sight season 15 to make her dream come true and wanted a man who was "burly and masculine."

Krysten was matched with Mitch, who was 41 years old at the time and was an environmental policy advocate. While the two had started off on the wrong foot, they eventually became frontrunners. Initially, Mitch noted that he wasn't attracted to her and wasn't ready for a physical relationship and Krysten took it rather well. However, they never were on the same page about the same as when Mitch was ready, Krysten wasn't.

After settling into their relationship, things became a little easier for them and during a conversation with Paster Cal, they spoke of the progress they've made. Mitch noted that he needed to break down his own walls, while Krysten noted that she couldn't believe how much she loved being married to him.

However, as the show progressed, Mitch's uncertainty started to surface. Ahead of Decision Day, he told his brother that while he loved the Married at First Sight cast member, he wasn't "in love" with her. When it was time to make a decision, the cast member decided to end things with her.

He noted that Krysten deserved someone who was "100 percent head over heels" in love with her. He added that people may think that he was being closed off or afraid or would assume he was "cutting and running" and that they might be right. He added that while he wanted to try to make things work, he wasn't as committed as she was.

"I don't think this is right for me, and I can't say yes, knowing you deserve more."

Krysten told him that she would give anything for Mitch's commitment to be more than what it was at that point, but agreed that they weren't right for each other.

Episodes of Married at First Sight are available to stream on Lifetime.