MAFS' Michael is hoping to date a 'silly partner' after recent heartbreak

The ever-so-entertaining Married at First Sight (MAFS) never fails to amuse with its range of high-octane drama. Michael, seen previously on MAFS, has now made his way to the Netflix series to find love for a second time during his stay on the franchise.

Michael had experienced heartbreak once, and now, according to a sneak peek posted by People, the 38-year-old is intent on giving the show another shot. In an interview with Dr. Pepper Schwartz, the chief sociologist on the show, Michael claimed that he was eager to give the show and himself another chance and finally feels ready to settle down and marry.

When asked what kind of partner he was looking for, Michael had a simple answer:

“And I kind of love that levity of like, you can be that strong version of yourself in whatever form you need to be, but that you also have that latitude of like letting yourself be silly and goofy.”

He added,

“But I would also reiterate that sweetness, like you might be a hard ass at work but there's that sweet nature that really you foster inside of you.”

MAFS’ Michael is set to return to the show for a second crack at love

While an element of doubt is bound to appear in anyone’s mind when they get left at the altar, it seems as if Michael has become desperate to settle down. Speaking to Pepper Schwartz, Michael claimed that he was ready for the journey to begin again and was 100% sure despite the betrayal that he wants to give MAFS another chance:

“You know, you emotionally and mentally tune yourself for this, and I discovered things about myself that I didn't realize in the moment like I knew I was ready for marriage, but I didn't know I was that ready. So to answer your question, I would 100% do this again.”

Michael claimed that he knows he would love an intelligent partner who is witty, quick, and invested in themselves. However, that needs to go hand in hand with their ability to be goofy and silly, and the MAFS star claimed.

In response, Schwartz claimed that she was well aware that Michael had everything in him to create a relationship that had both fun and depth. The sociologist claimed she hoped that MAFS could find him the right woman this time.

Schwartz and her colleagues seemed to have full faith in Michael’s ability to find love the second time of asking. She concluded by claiming that she thought he only needed to be patient and understand that a relationship must be built to ensure his dream woman is willing to marry Michael despite him being a stranger.

Michael's journey on Married At First Sight is set to continue for the time being. The show airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on Lifetime, followed by MAFS AfterParty at 10 pm ET.