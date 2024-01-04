How tall is Dr. Pepper? Married At First Sight star's whereabouts explored

Dr. Pepper Schwartz has been a relationship expert on Married at First Sight since its inception in 2014, all the way to its ongoing 17th season. She was a part of the expert team as a sexologist and a sociologist who helped participants find their best matches in this experimental show.

She can't go unnoticed because of her age, experience, and petite little frame. Her physical attributes add to the endearment viewers feel for her, making them want to know her even more.

Dr. Pepper stands at 5 feet 2 inches or 158 cm and is 78 years old, making her one of the most experienced experts on the panel. Her foresight is reflected in the way she matches the couples and counsels them.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz is an integral part of Married at First Sight

In the ongoing season 17 of the show, Dr. Pepper is one of the three experts alongside Pastor Calvin Robinson and Dr. Pia Holec. In its recent episodes of season 17, the experts received flak from the audience for matching Michael with a girl who wasn't ready for marriage and stood him up on the aisle!

The experts felt sorry for Michael's situation. Dr. Pepper met with him to assure him that they had found him another match.

Through 16 completed seasons of Married at First Sight, Dr. Pepper was a part of the team that got 11 couples happily married. Many of them have successfully started a family with their children, and all their credits go to the dedication and preciseness of the experts.

Dr. Pepper is the only expert who has been a constant through all the seasons of the show. She worked alongside Dr. Joseph Cilona, Chaplain Greg Epstein, Pastor Calvin Robinson, Rachel DeAlto, Dr. Jessica Griffin, Dr Viviana Coles, DeVon Franklin, and Dr Pia Holec to find perfect matches for the participants of the show.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz's career before and after Married at First Sight

Dr. Pepper was born in a Jewish family on May 11, 1945. She studied at Washington University in St. Louis and acquired a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts. She went on to get her Master of Arts and Ph.D. in Sociology from the prestigious Yale University in 1974.

She has been a contributor for 7 seven years as an author for the S*x and Health column in Glamour magazine. She has also been in the limelight several times due to her appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Show, Dr. Phil, and Dateline.

Dr Pepper Schwartz has numerous accolades in her name along with a dating website she created by the name of Perfectmatch.com. She is the president of the Society of Scientific Study of Sexuality and a member of the International Academy of Sex Research.

At the elderly age of 78, Doctor Pepper works as a professor at the University of Washington in Seattle along with her dedicated work for Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight is a show where participants come to find a forever partner. It's an experimental show where they trust the relationship experts to find them a match that could last forever. The only exception is that they get to see their partner on the day of their wedding, which gives the show its name.

The newlyweds are sent on a honeymoon before they live together for eight weeks. Just to decide by the end of those eight weeks if they want to stay married or get divorced. The show has an impressive success rate of 17%.

Married at First Sight is said to have renewed for season 18 as well and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video, DirectTV stream, and FuboTV.