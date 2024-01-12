MAFS Australia to make history with homose*ual couple in Season 11

Lifetime’s Married at First Sight (MAFS) has seen a range of memorable moments playing out on the series in recent years. The show has also led to a range of successful franchises based on various countries, which includes the MAFS Australia as well, a show that is going to enter its 11th season after kickstarting way back in June 2015.

One thing that none of the MAFS iterations have seen thus far is an introduction of a homosexual couple. Despite the show’s long and illustrious history, it has only seen heterosexual come on to the series in a bid to find the love of their lives. That is set to change with MAFS Season 11, which is scheduled to be released on January 29, 2024.

MAFS Australia to make history by introducing homosexual couple

The upcoming season of MAFS Australia is all set to create something new and special. It is going to make history by introducing a gay male couple, which hasn't happened in the series until now. This is indeed a significant moment, as it brings in diversity and represents LGBTQ+ relationships positively. Mike Felix, one of the grooms, adds an extra layer of uniqueness to the reality show.

A native of Ohio and a former sales advisor at Tesla, Felix will be seen engaging in a range of drama in the upcoming series. His original match, Simon, ends up deciding to not participate, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Simon’s decision to not participate led to a late change in the roster, prompting the producers to recruit Stephen Stewart to fill the vacant position. Sightings of the two men have resulted in a range of curiosity from fans, who have been asking for better LGBTQ+ representation for years.

MAFS Australia seems to have made a habit out of being trendsetters with respect to the community and also had an all-female couple become a part of the show, back in 2020.

However, this is the first time that an all-male couple will be seen. The change comes just weeks after MAFS’ Mel Schilling highlighted the significance of having a wider range of participants on the show. She had claimed that previous iterations of MAFS Australia had decided on participants based solely on their sexual orientations, and not chemistry.

This meant that despite attempts to introduce a homosexual couple during screening, they never did end up making the actual series, according to Star Observer:

"To really delve into the intricacies of their attraction and their types, what that means for them, it was really important for us to find people who genuinely wanted to find love. So that we're not just saying 'you're gay, you're gay,'

While Schilling did not confirm the same, fans around the world are bound to be left delighted with the change, and will hope for further inclusivity in the coming iterations of the entire MAFS series.

For the time, fans will be looking forward to the release of the latest iteration, which will be released on January 29th, in the form of MAFS Season 11.