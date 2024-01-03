MAFS' Carly Bowyer announces engagement with Neil Goldsmith

Married at First Sight's (MAFS) Carly Bowyer took to Instagram on New Year's Day to announce her engagement to Neil Goldsmith. The reality TV star first became popular after her appearance on the Australian iteration of the series back in 2018.

Known to be in a long-term relationship with Neil Goldsmith, she was seen pairing up with Justin Fischer on the show. Carly decided to split up with her partner during the final episodes and returned home single. However, she is now set to tie the knot with Neil, who she has been dating since 2019.

"What a way to end 2023": MAFS' Carly Bowyer gets engaged to Neil Goldstein

Bowyer revealed the details of the romantic proposal on social media and documented the moment with a series of photos. She posted a picture of Neil popping the question as she struggled to contain her excitement.

The couple's son, Bailey, was also in attendance on the duo's special day, making it a family affair. The MAFS star announced the news on Instagram as she wrote:

"So this happened.. 💍 What a way to end 2023!"

Fans rushed to the comments section of the post and showered the couple with love as they congratulated them on their engagement.

In another heartwarming post, Carly revealed that she "did a ouija board with some girlfriends" when she was a teen and said:

"That night, back when I was a teenager, I was told that the man I would marry would have the initials N.G."

She continued:

"Whether it was a coincidence that I got those initials, or something else, I’m now engaged to Neil Goldsmith. So I guess it was right."

MAFS' Carly Bowyer and Neil Goldstein welcomed their son Bailey into the world in 2020

Back in December 2020, Carly shared an adorable black-and-white picture of herself holding her son as she shared the news of his birth online. She revealed that he was born three weeks before his due date and said:

"Bailey 'Biscuit' Bowyer Goldsmith joined us 3 weeks early on 2/12/20. We are absolutely in awe of our beautiful little man. We can’t believe we made something so perfect."

Carly has been documenting her journey into motherhood since Bailey's birth. In an earlier Mother's Day post, she shared a touching photo of herself embracing her son, saying:

"It’s the little moments that don’t seem like anything, that are everything. I love being your Mum, B. I hope you let me hug you forever."

Carly Bowyer appeared in season 5 of MAFS in 2018, where she was involved with Justin Fischer. However, before making a final choice, their relationship took an unexpected turn, and they decided to split up. After they parted ways, Bowyer found a relationship outside the show with co-star Troy Delmege, which did not last long.

Carly Bowyer's latest announcement left fans over the moon and they sent her and Neil Goldstein their best wishes as they gear up to embark on a new chapter of life together.