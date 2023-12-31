Are Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico from Married At First Sight season 5 still together? Relationship updates

Married at First Sight has brought several couples to the realm of reality television but only a few of them have managed to stand the test of time. Married at First Sight couple Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico are still together and their marriage is going strong as they make all efforts to ensure that their relationship endures through all seasons.

Married at First Sight stars Ashely Petta and Anthony D'Amico continue to shine a light on all the other couples on the show, serving as essential role models in a world where relationships often turn brittle before they mature. Ashley and Anthony have been blessed with two daughters named Vaeda Marie and Mila Rose.

Married at First Sight requires participating couples to make risky personal decisions in each new season. All of the couples volunteer to be on the Lifetime show, where their pairings are decided by professionals and marriage counselors. However, there is a catch.

The participants, who had never seen or heard of one another before, would meet each other for the first time directly at the altar. The absurd notion of marrying someone at first sight is the focus of the show.

Married at First Sight stars Ashley Petta and Anthony D' Amico relationship status and whereabouts

On April 20, 2017, Ashley and Anthony met each other for the first time during the premiere of Married at First Sight season 5. The popular matchmaking show's fifth installment focused on couples who hailed from Chicago, Illinois.

Ashley was a thirty-year-old pub and grill manager at the time. Anthony back then was a thirty-three-year-old account executive specializing in sales.

Ashley and Anthony had a fulfilling relationship on the Lifetime show, and they made the decision mutually to be together off-screen after the show's end.

Following the dramatic Decision Day, which was replete with exciting undertones and expectations, Anthony and Ashley decided to stay married, and they still stand strong as a good team together.

In a reunion special for Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?, Anthony and Ashley told viewers more about their secret to maintaining a healthy marriage despite being rushed through a blind marriage on board a reality TV show.

According to ScreenRant, their success lies in being receptive and vulnerable to each other.

Anthony and Ashley revealed their first child's impending arrival in August 2018. On January 12, 2019, Ashley gave birth to their daughter Mila Rose D'Amico, who arrived three weeks ahead of schedule.

According to People, Ashley was overjoyed after Mila's birth and remarked that she had no idea that she could love someone so completely and intensely.

The couple has stated to ScreenRant that their mutual affection for Mila facilitated their continued bonding. Ashley revealed that she and Anthony were getting ready to welcome their second child in July 2020.

Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam eventually announced the reality star couple's second pregnancy a few months later.

Although Ashley had to face certain complications surrounding her second pregnancy, she eventually gave birth to their second daughter Vaeda Marie on February 3, 2021.

Anthony and Ashley have proved themselves to be a lasting pair from the moment they said "I do" after meeting each other for the first time on the altar. Their union speaks volumes about the fact that successful relations might develop from the Lifetime show after all.