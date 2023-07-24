When did Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury meet? Love Island alums announce engagement

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague, who met in June 2019 on Love Island UK season 5, shared some great news with their fans on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The couple took to Instagram to share the video of their engagement. One of the pictures showed Tommy getting down on one knee and proposing while their daughter was also present.

When she got proposed to Molly Mae Hague couldn't hold her tears back and said, "yes." The videos were shared on Molly's Instagram account with the caption, “Forever. 23/07/23."

The couple's love story began on Love Island UK season 5 when they went on their first date at the hideaway terrace. They faced every challenge together in the reality TV show and also met each other's families for the first time on the show.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea were in first place by the end of the show, and Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague came in second. However, Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea broke up after the show ended.

In September 2019, Tommy Fury told The Sun UK that the couple was happy with each other. He said that they had bought an apartment in Manchester where they planned on living together. Tommy noted that while they were extremely busy, they were always there to "support each other."

“It’s amazing. We haven’t said a cross word to each other, ever. We don’t have arguments. There’s no hassle, we’re just laid back,” Fury added.

“Whatever’s meant to be in life, is meant to be. You’ve got to go with the flow with everything, no matter what comes your way you’ve got to take it on the chin,” he continued.

Timeline of Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's relationship

Molly Mae Hague, who is currently working as a creative director at PrettyLittleThing, and Tommy Fury, a professional boxer, met in June 2019. They made their relationship official on July 7, 2019. A few months later, in September, they bought their first apartment together after they were named the runners-up on the show.

They welcomed a new member to their house on May 26, 2023, a Pomeranian puppy named Mr. Chai. A year later, on July 7, 2021, the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary. Nearly a year after that, they bought a house together on March 21, 2022, before announcing in September 2022 that they were expecting a baby. The couple had their daughter Bambi on January 23, 2023.

When Tommy Fury played against Jake Paul in Arabia on February 26, 2023, he won and dedicated the victory to Molly Mae Hague and their daughter. Tommy took to his Instagram story to share that he wanted to dedicate the fight to Bambi and Molly, and added that he loved them and was excited to see them.

"This fight was for you this belt is for you, Bambi, I love you," he added.

As for their wedding plans, the couple hasn't shared any details on when they will tie the knot. However, Molly Mae Hague revealed what type of wedding she would like in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK two years ago. Molly Mae Hague told the publication that she wanted a "big wedding." She added that she wanted it to "be so big and definitely in the UK" so all of her friends and family could attend.

“I just love the idea of a U.K. wedding in a church. [It’s] very traditional,” Hague said.

Love Island U.K. season 10 is available on ITV2 for fans to watch.