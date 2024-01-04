Married at First Sight season 11 cast: Where are they now?

Married at First Sight premiered its first season in July 2014 and has since been a phenomenon. Season 18 of Married at First Sight is in the books as the ongoing season 17 nears its end. The show has garnered a huge fan following because of its unique experimental nature and flaunts a success rate of 17%.

Season 11 of Married at First Sight premiered in July 2020 and was epoch-making because people were locked down at homes while watching it. Many started following the show since then and wonder what the contestants have been up to.

10 Contestants from season 11 of Married at First Sight

Like every Married at First Sight season, season 11 also has 5 couples equalling 10 contestants. Three of those 5 couples said yes on Decision Day, and one remains married to date.

1) Christina Croce

Christina Croce and Henry Rodiguez said 'No' on their Decision Day following the rumors Christina spread about Henry's sexuality to blackmail him into accepting her demands. Christina maintains a private Instagram account, making it difficult to know what she's up to in her personal life.

2) Henry Rodriguez

Henry Rodriguez described his experience with Christina Croce as "one hurdle after another." Fans knew their relationship wouldn't work way before the Decision Day because of their tumultuous marriage on the show. Henry has been dating Kayla McCormick for over two years, and they're often spotted together on his many Instagram posts.

3) Miles Williams

Miles Williams and Karen Landry said yes on Decision Day even after Karen's hesitation on their marriage at the beginning of the season. They remained married till 2023 and are undergoing a divorce now. Miles is a principal in an elementary school in New Orleans and promotes mental health on podcasts and his social media.

4) Karen Landry

Karen Landry gave Miles Williams a chance even after having his identity revealed before their wedding. Her trust in the experts worked out as the couple stayed married for more than 3 years. Karen is an influencer and likes posting cooking tutorials, plant care tips, and lifestyle videos. She is active on TikTok and Instagram. The couple even had a joint YouTube account that showcased their married life.

5) Olivia Conru

Olivia's marriage ended with a 'No' on Decision Day as her husband, Brett Lindsey, didn't seem too eager to give it a try. She moved on with Chris Collette, a season 14 contestant, but that didn't end well either. Olivia Conru now has a true crime podcast apart from her job as a nurse in New Orleans.

6) Brett Lindsey

Brett Lindsey and Olivia Conru seemed to be working out as a couple before they got to their honeymoon. Brett confessed to knowing he would've never worked out with Olivia in an interaction with his followers. Brett is in a relationship with a girl named Jill, whom he posts with on his Instagram. He even has a page dedicated to his cat, OG.

7) Amani Aliyya

Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall remain happily married to date and are proud parents of two children. The couple still lives in New Orleans and share their updates on Instagram.

8) Woody Randall

Woody Randall clicked with Amani Aliyya as soon as he married her on Married at First Sight. His Instagram shows him enjoying his new role as a father and cherishing his role as a husband. He has a YouTube account with his wife, showcasing their family life.

9) Bennett Kirschner

Bennett Kirschner even got a tattoo of Amelia Fatski before Decision Day. They remained happily married until their divorce in October 2021. Brett works as a singer, songwriter, and director in New Orleans. His Instagram takes viewers to the link of a theater that he directed for Intramural Theater.

10) Amelia Fatsi

Amelia Fatsi confessed to only joining the show for fun, yet she had great chemistry with Benett Kirschner. There wasn't much heartbreak on both sides when they decided to part. Amelia seems to be in a relationship with Alexander Bayer, who she frequently posts on Instagram. Amelia's Instagram also has posts of her traveling with her boyfriend.

There was a lot to learn from the contestants of season 11 of Married at First Sight. Most of them exhibited maturity and rationale and remained acquainted with each other and other members of the show. Married at First Sight is already gearing up for an 18th season. Fans can catch the show's previous seasons on Amazon Prime Video, DirectTV Stream, and FuboTV. Married at First Sight also has a UK version, which is gearing up for a new season in 2024.