"Awful controlling behaviour"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Paul's body language towards Carina 

In episode 21 of Married at First Sight Australia season 12, the experts confronted Paul about his violent behavior towards Carina during the commitment ceremony. They criticized him for punching a hole in the wall in anger, while Carina defended the cast member.

As Carina explained how she felt, Paul started to cry as he held her neck from one hand and comforted her by holding her thigh. Fans of the reality show commented online on how Paul held Carina and criticized him for the same. One person wrote on X:

"Yes, awful controlling behaviour, barely allowing her to move or be separate from him. Clear messaging to follow me and say what I say, do what I want you to do."

"The way Paul is holding Carina’s neck and petting her leg whilst blaming her for his violent behaviour is so controlling and is making me feel physically sick," a fan commented.

"Paul’s perpetual grabby rubbing and hugging of Carina makes my skin crawl. He behaved badly with jealousy and violence, now he’s trying to manipulate her by having bigger ‘sad’ emotions, leaving no physical or emotional space for her to think and respond," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 said they felt "ill" looking at Paul hold Carina:

"Paul is making me ill with the way that he is clutching onto Carina and hiding in her hair," a person wrote.

"The way PAUL was rubbing Carina's thigh ferociously and nuzzling into her neck when he was "crying" and acting hysterical, was making me UNCOMFORTABLE. It was like "don't leave me, I love you, comfort me" type vibe. ICKY," a fan commented.

"Paul constantly touching, clutching and grasping onto Carina is creepy. His tears are so insincere and I hope she wakes up and realises that," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"After watching this commitment ceremony, Paul has 100% put his hands on a partner before. If he can’t control himself with cameras lurking around, imagine what he does in private. If Carina can’t see this, the show has the responsibility to do it for her," a person wrote.

"Paul: “I’m still hating myself.” Also Paul: “Carina said some things that made me hurt and betrayed.” And right there is the problem… he’s claiming Carina caused his behaviour!" a fan commented.

"I can see that he's sad"— Carina comforts Paul while he cries in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 21

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 21, Paul and Carina were the last couple the experts called upon to discuss their relationship. They immediately asked Paul about what happened the night he punched a hole in the wall.

The male Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star explained that they were in the car with Rhi and Jeff. He recalled that a song came on and Carina made a comment about being involved with the singer in the past.

"Thought it was funny to say that she had slept with this person. I felt disrespected and extremely embarrassed," he added.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star added that when they got back to the apartment, Carina tried to apologize but he felt trapped and lost his cool. He revealed to the experts that he punched a hole in the bedroom door.

The experts criticized the cast member's behavior before asking Carina how she felt at the time. She said that while she was disheartened and uncomfortable, the two were still getting to know one another. Mel jumped in and reminded Carina that Paul's behavior was unacceptable.

Carina said that she didn't condone Paul's behavior but revealed that the Married at First Sight Australia star wasn't afraid of him since he hadn't done anything apart from that one incident to scare her. As Carina spoke, she got emotional and said she was "sad." Paul hugged her and cried as he apologized for his behavior.

Carina further told the experts she was uncomfortable having to face the other cast members and the experts. She recalled walking into the dinner party the previous day and said she was anxious about how everyone else would react.

"But, he, like, has owned up to his actions and what he did and so I don't know, like I can see it that he's sad," she said.

Fans noticed Paul's demeanor during the conversation and commented on how the cast member held Carina while she spoke.

New episodes of MAFS Australia air from Sunday to Wednesday on Channel 9.

