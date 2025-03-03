"He was very dramatic in the moment" – Married at First Sight: Australia star Carina reflects on when Paul punched a door

Married at First Sight: Australia delivered more drama in its latest Commitment Ceremony, with heated debates over Paul's actions. The show follows couples matched by experts as they navigate challenges.

Paul and Carina had a tense session with the experts after Paul admitted to punching a hole in a door. His reaction to discovering Carina’s past with a rapper raised concerns among the cast and experts.

Reflecting on the moment, Carina gave her perspective by saying,

"He was very dramatic in the moment, and I was trying to suppress the situation and calm him down,”

She added that she was not scared but was hurt and confused by his reaction.

Married at First Sight: Australia star Carina and Paul reflect on the Commitment Ceremony

Carina and Paul discussed the incident and the experts' reactions in an interview with 9Entertainment on March 2. Paul acknowledged that he "completely lost control" and that his actions were unacceptable. He stated that he had since spoken to professionals outside the show about his behavior.

Carina admitted she did not expect Paul to react so impulsively to her revelation.

“I didn't think a comment like that would make him react so abruptly,” she said. “I was just really hurt, I was confused and I was sad. It was a very emotional time, and we both were in our feelings.”

She emphasized that while she did not condone Paul’s behavior, she believed in moving forward. Paul reiterated his regret, saying he never intended to make Carina feel unsafe. He stated that he sought external help to understand his emotions and ensure that he would not react similarly in the future.

During the Commitment Ceremony in Married at First Sight: Australia, the experts, including Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling, and John Aiken, made it clear that his actions were not acceptable. Alessandra told Paul,

“It does not matter what she said. It does not matter how disrespected you felt. You do not punch doors, period. Full stop.”

John Aiken added, that his behavior was "toxic, inappropriate and unacceptable." Despite the experts’ strong stance, Carina expressed her willingness to work on the relationship.

“I wanted the relationship to work. I forgave and wanted to move forward with him,” she said.

She also mentioned that Paul’s reaction reflected strong emotions, which she attributed to their European backgrounds. Paul acknowledged his mistakes and assured the experts and Carina that he was committed to change.

Paul and Carina in conversation with experts in episode 21

Episode 21 of Married at First Sight: Australia saw the experts confront Paul directly about his actions. The participants at the Dinner Party had already reacted with concern when Paul confessed to punching a hole in the door, and the commitment ceremony further intensified the discussion.

Paul and Carina sat before the Married at First Sight: Australia experts, recounting the incident. Alessandra questioned Paul about why he was so affected by Carina’s past, to which he responded that he did not judge her but felt disrespected.

However, he also admitted that he did not take Carina’s apology seriously because it was followed by a "but." Alessandra strongly rejected any justification for his actions.

“None of that matters because there is no excuse for punching doors. That intimidates,” she stated.

Carina explained that while she did not condone Paul’s actions, they were still learning each other’s boundaries. She also said that she saw his reaction as a sign of strong emotions between them. Mel Schilling and Alessandra immediately dismissed this reasoning, with Mel saying,

“This is not how you show love. This is deeply troubling.”

John Aiken firmly warned Paul, making it clear he was on thin ice. He demanded that Paul explain why the three experts shouldn’t remove him from the experiment immediately. Paul, visibly emotional, expressed deep regret for his actions.

At the end of the Commitment Ceremony, both Paul and Carina chose to stay in the experiment. The experts put Paul "on notice," requiring him to seek professional help and learn de-escalation strategies.

Married at First Sight: Australia airs on Channel 9 and 9Now every Sunday at 7 pm and Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

