“You can't keep calling us those names" - Married at First Sight: Australia star Rhi confronts Lauren about her comments

The latest episode of Married at First Sight: Australia, which aired on March 4, 2025, saw tensions escalate during the Couples’ Retreat. A major confrontation took place when Rhi called out Lauren for making derogatory remarks about the other women in the experiment.

Ad

The conflict arose after Lauren reportedly called the group “feral” and “bogan” behind the scenes. While Rhi initially tried to mediate, she confronted Lauren, stating,

“I said multiple times throughout the night, ‘You can’t keep calling us those names,’ they’re really mature and petty.”

Rhi later admitted to 9Entertainment on February 5 that she was “shocked” to see the full extent of Lauren’s comments. She stated,

Ad

Trending

“I probably wouldn’t have been as supportive in that circumstance.”

The situation also created a rift between Jamie and her friends Rhi and Carina, as Jamie felt betrayed by their actions. She told TV WEEK on February 5, that Lauren’s words deeply hurt her and that she expected her friends to stand by her.

Married at First Sight: Australia: Rhi calls out Lauren for her remarks

Ad

During the second night of the Couples’ Retreat on Married at First Sight: Australia, Lauren was confronted by the other women about her intentions in the experiment. Following the discussion, she walked out, leaving Rhi, Jamie, and Carina divided on how to handle the situation.

Unaware of the extent of Lauren’s remarks at the time, Rhi attempted to reason with her. She later revealed to 9Entertainment that she repeatedly told Lauren she couldn’t use certain words. However, after watching the episode, Rhi admitted she was surprised at how much Lauren had insulted the group.

Ad

“I didn’t realize how much she was actually doing it,” Rhi said.

The situation escalated further on the third night of the retreat when Lauren continued making negative comments about the other women. Rhi, frustrated by Lauren’s unwillingness to change her behavior, decided not to intervene any further. She explained,

“I’ve already tried to talk to [Lauren] about her behavior, and it just wasn’t getting anywhere.”

Ad

Ad

Rhi acknowledged that she could have spoken up more but believed confronting Lauren would not have changed anything. She said she felt like she was in a lose-lose situation. She also hoped Jamie would understand that she had defended her in her own way, even if it wasn’t in the manner Jamie expected.

Jamie and Carina’s fallout in Married at First Sight: Australia

Jamie, who was deeply hurt by Lauren’s comments, expected Rhi and Carina to stand by her. However, when they checked on Lauren instead, Jamie felt betrayed. She told TV WEEK that Lauren’s words were offensive, saying,

Ad

“She said, ‘These girls are so bogan,’ and that we were trolls. It actually really hurt me.”

As tensions grew in Married at First Sight: Australia, Jamie broke down, feeling unsupported by her friends.

Ad

“That’s why I really broke down at the retreat. I didn’t want to leave bed the next day – I was devastated,” Jamie said.

Carina maintained that she was only trying to keep the peace within the group. She explained to TV WEEK that Jamie confronted her for not offering support, which made her feel attacked. Carina felt that Jamie believed she was being disloyal, but she insisted that her only intention was to avoid taking sides and ensure harmony among the group.

Ad

The conflict between Jamie and Carina reached a breaking point at the Dinner Party in Married at First Sight: Australia. Jamie expected an apology from Carina, but instead, Carina stood her ground.

“I thought I was going to be met with an apology,” Jamie said. “Instead, Carina doubled down.”

Watch the latest episodes of Married at First Sight: Australia air on Channel 9 and 9Now on Sundays at 7 pm and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback