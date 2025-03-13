"So detached" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Dave's shocking behavior towards Jamie

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 28 was released on March 11, 2025. The segment saw Jamie and Dave clash several times, including at the dinner table surrounded by the other couples.

The two arrived at the dinner party separately, and Jamie told the group what had happened. Several cast members were shocked to hear that the two were not on the same page, including Jeff and TeeJay who noted that Dave had never admitted to not being invested in his relationship to Jamie, to them.

Once the cast sat down for dinner, Ryan said he was shocked to see the couple reach the venue separately and wanted to know the whole story. Jamie recalled what happened over the past few days and said that during Partner Swap, she asked Adrian for feedback about Dave not initiating intimacy.

Jamie told the group that Dave told her that his feelings hadn't progressed and criticized his lack of emotions during their latest conversation. The male cast member noted that it was "awkward," and the two got into another argument.

Fans of the reality show commented on he dinner party events and chimed in on Dave's demeanor towards Jamie. One wrote on X:

"Dave is so detached right now, it’s hard to watch for Jamie."

"Men like dave truly are the worst. pretend they're such great amazing guys, meanwhile they'll f*cking snake you. awful awful awful. i hate this for Jamie so much," a fan commented.

"Dave… this is a total 180! So you didn’t care about Jamie this whole time or it’s just happened?? If it’s JUST happened then what or WHO (veronica) caused it," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 said that they were disappointed by Dave's behavior:

"I’m so so sooo disappointed at Dave… Jamie’s feelings are so valid, and unfortunately I think every women in this world have been in her position at least once…" a person wrote.

"Whether you like or dislike Jamie, Dave can get in the bin. “Look I don’t hate her…” that’s the best you can pull out of you? I actually really feel for her. It’s okay to not have the same feelings, it’s not okay to keep that to yourself for weeks," a fan commented.

"Dave should’ve been more upfront from the start but I feel that Jamie just wants him to feel what she does & that’s not fair to put that pressure on someone," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"I loved how classy Jamie kept it. She could have badmouthed Dave but she didn't. She had the whole group to herself to badmouth him to her heart's content, but instead she just cried at how much she wished she was wrong. All class," a person wrote.

"Dave never really liked Jamie but he was being polite. Now he has decided to leave his representative home and show the real him. He's real cold and callous. No care for Jamie at all," a fan commented.

"I'm not at the level of love that you have"— Dave responds to Jamie's questions at the latest Married at First Sight Australia season 12 dinner party

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 28, Jamie told the group what happened between her and Dave after feedback week. The female cast member noted that the cast member showed her no empathy or care when she brought up the lack of initiative from his side in terms of intimacy.

The Married at First Sight Australia cast member told her the situation was awkward, and Jamie told him that he had broken her heart and he didn't care. She added that she was freaked out and in response, Dave said that was why he didn't "cuddle" her.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 experts chimed in on Dave's demeanor and noted that he was different. They also added that he was "detached" and "checked out." Jamie further questioned the MAFS cast member and asked who she had been lying next to ever since the experiment started.

"At Feedback Week, it freaked me out the intimacy thing being brought up. That's when I had to sit back and think about it all. I realized I can't express myself the way that you want me to because I am not at the level of — I'm not at the level of love that you have," Dave said.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on the dinner party confrontation online and criticized Dave's behavior.

Episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 can be streamed online on 9Now.

