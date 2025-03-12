"Dropping truth bombs"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Adrian's honest opinion about Jamie and Dave

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired its latest episode on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The segment saw Jamie and Adrian being paired together during Feedback Week, during which, the female cast member asked the latter what he thought about her and Dave's relationship.

When Jamie asked if he thought they would last outside the show, Adrian said no, however, he said that he believed they had a true connection, but could see the male cast member was holding back.

Fans online commented on the conversation and were divided by Adrian's stance. One person wrote on X:

"Adrian is dropping truth bombs on Jamie I'll give him that."

Netizens react to Adrian's opinion of Jamie and Dave (Image via Instagram/@colonelkickhead)

"I can't stand Adrian in the slightest, but I think Jamie needed the tough love. It's WAY obvious that she's a lot more into Dave than he is into her. Saying 'I love you' after just 6 weeks is a little..." a fan commented.

"I am afraid Adrian may be onto something Jamie," a tweet read.

Some fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 disagreed with Adrian's evaluation of Dave and Jamie's relationship:

"Imagine having to get relationship (or any type of) advice from Adrian. He can barely string a sentence together, so I can only imagine what kind of comfort and advice he was providing Jamie," a person wrote.

"poor jamie having to get advice from adrian out of all people like the producers keep doing her dirty," a fan commented.

"Ironic that the couple with one of the strongest connection to each other is now on the edge of breakup because Adrian said to Jamie they should def be f*cking more often than what have been," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"And Adrian is he being a narc and just getting inside Jamie’s head ? Or does he have a point ? Conveniently the edit running along side the Veronica and Dave edit tho !" a person wrote.

"Hey Jamie- please understand- if a comment/ idea is coming out of Adrian’s mouth - it DOES NOT count. The guy is a massively stupid nasty douche bag," a fan commented.

Jamie asks Adrian questions about her and Dave's relationship in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 27

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 27, Jamie spoke to Adrian about her and Dave's relationship. When she asked the cast member if he thought the couple would last outside the show, he said no.

However, he felt their connection was genuine but said that he had heard Dave was different as a person on the outside. Adrian further said that when he saw Dave, he felt the Married at First Sight Australia star held back a little bit from Jamie.

"I think like that's where I'm getting conflicted like, would he really tell you at times how he really feels?" Adrian added.

Jamie said she believed the Married at First Sight Australia could was "pretty straight" with one another. She added that Dave "genuinely" believed with him on most things and that they had the same perspective about things.

In a confessional, the female Married at First Sight Australia participant said there might be things Dave didn't want to "rock the boat with" but she didn't think Dave told her only what she didn't want her to hear.

"If he's 100% real, you guys will last. But if he's holding back, like making it perfect in here, you are going to see real quick," Adrian told Jamie.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 chimed in on the situation online and were divided by Adrian telling Jamie that he didn't think she and Dave would last after the show.

Tune in weekly on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays to watch new episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 on Channel 9.

