"He's too afraid to say it"— Married at First Sight Australia fans feel Dave is "just not that into Jamie"

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 27, which aired on March 10, 2025, Jamie spoke to her temporary partner, Adrian, about her and Dave's relationship as part of Feedback Week. The female cast member asked the reality star if he thought she and Dave would last outside the show.

Ad

Later in the episode, the experts revealed that the cast members had to share their Honesty Letters with their own partners, which prompted a conversation between Dave and Jamie about their relationship. As she questioned why she was always the one initiating intimacy, Dave recalled Jamie telling her she loved her six weeks into the experiment and that he wasn't "there" yet.

Fans of the reality show commented on the conversation online and chimed in on the nature of Dave and Jamie's relationship. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Dave’s just not that into Jamie and he’s too afraid to say it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I feel so betrayed by Dave. That just hurts. I thought he was such a nice guy! But that's not cool what he's doing to Jamie. I feel for her. She doesn't deserve that. At all," a fan commented.

"The thing is, it’s okay if Dave isn’t ready to tell Jamie that he loves her yet, but I’m still so worried," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 said watching the couple talk about intimacy was like watching "teeth being pulled":

"My god that conversation between Dave and Jamie was like watching teeth being pulled!!" a person wrote.

"Big Dave is legit convinced a Jamie sighting is his final chapter, like she just got the “Bro, He’s Just Not That Into You” handbook, annotated and highlighted for maximum impact," a fan commented.

Ad

"Seeing Dave and Jamie failing to reach common ground about their s*x life is a real hurdle in their relationship..." a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Dave got spooked when Jamie said she loves him... commitment issues? He does remember that he applied to Married at First Sight cause he wanted to "Fall in Love" Maybe the reason he is single after all... Got nothing to do with people being scared of him," a person wrote.

Ad

"I get Dave's feeling. 6 weeks of Jamie would lead me to not want to be around people also... but he is a dramatic b*tch so may be just seeking attention," a fan commented.

Jamie and Dave discuss the lack of physical intimacy in their relationship in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 27

Ad

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 27, that aired on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Jamie and Dave were at odds over their physical intimacy. After spoke to Adrian about her issues with Dave, she discussed the same with her husband. She opened up about the lack of physical intimacy in their relationship and questioned why she took the initiate at most times.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member told him that since she was "constantly" taking initiative, it was starting to make her feel an "imbalance." She wanted to know if they were on the same page and asked her husband if he had any doubts.

Ad

Dave interpreted the conversation as Jamie questioning their connection and was offended by her tone. He felt she was being "really confronting." Later in the episode, the two attempted to further discuss the issue after Jamie told the Married at First Sight Australia star she needed reassurance for her husband.

Dave recalled his wife telling him she loved him "six weeks into" the eperiemnt and said he wasn't there. Jamie asked if the lack of physical intimacy because they weren't in the "love stage." Dave said "Yes," which prompted Jamie to walk out.

Ad

"This is the first time in the experiment in the experiment I've questioned whether Dave and I will work," Jamie said in a confessional.

Fans reacted to the conversation between the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple and felt Dave was "just not that into" Jamie.

Fans can stream the conversation between the two in the latest episode of Married at First Sight Australia, available on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback