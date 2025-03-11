"Vile"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Veronica saying Dave was better suited for her than Eliot

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 25, it was time for Feedback Week. The segment required the existing couples to spend three days with another partner as they evaluated their relationships and sought each other's help recognizing problems that may have with their partners.

During the swap, Veronica spent time with Dave while Eliot spent time with Rhi. On Day 2 of the Feedback Week, the cast members wrote Honesty Letters to their temporary partners and asked for their opinions. Veronica told Dave that she didn't think Eliot listened to her and said that the temporary pair probably had more conversations than she had been able to have with her husband.

In a confessional following that, Veronica said that Dave might have been a better match for her than Eliot. Fans of MAFS Australia season 12 commented on Veronica's behavior towards Dave online. One person wrote on X:

"veronica saying she thinks she would've been better matched with dave and then saying anyone on the floor as a cover was vile."

"Yep, it's confirmed. Veronica is a fkn sk*nky scrag! Get the fck OFF Dave ya b*atch," a fan commented.

"Veronica just openly flirting with Dave? In Jamie’s apartment?" a tweet read.

Fans urged Veronica to stay away from Dave:

"Veronica, so help me god if you decide to make some move on Dave … I personally will send you a box of dehydrated crap packed into a bigger box full of glitter packed into an even bigger box of loose bean bag beans," a person wrote.

"Veronica, you have Dave on loan. Don't break him," a fan commented.

"Veronica’s out here campaigning for a permanent partner swap—because let’s be real, there’s no way Elliot is that hard to communicate with when he’s in the next room, ears wide open, taking notes like it’s a TED Talk. Babe, just say you don’t like him and go," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"sorry but when did veronica even open up to eliot? last time eliot opened up she steamrolled all over him so i get that he's apprehensive. + she said "he doesn't even tell me abt his day" well i wonder if she's asked," a person wrote.

"MY PHONE SH*T ITSELF FOR A MIN. 1. VERONICA STAY AWAY FROM DAVE. 2. RYAN THIS IS ABOUT YOU AND JACQUI NOT ATTACKING BETH," a fan commented.

"I probably would have been better matched with Dave"— Veronica comments on her relationship with Eliot in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 26

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 26, Veronica opened up to Dave about the problems in her and Eliot's relationship as part of Feedback week. The experts tasked the cast members with asking their new partners questions about their relationships and taking their advice to better their own connections.

Veronica asked Dave if the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star thought Eliot and her were emotionally compatible. The latter noted there had been a disconnect between the two and Veronica said her husband wouldn't speak to her.

Dave said that the Married at First Sight Australia star might be "super cautious" after what happened with Lauren. He said he didn't think Eliot would let anyone in properly until he trusted them completely.

Veronica said her husband wasn't "overly excited" in general to hear about her opinions on things while Dave explained that there needed to be a sense of comfort in any relationship. The female Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star praised Dave's communication in a confessional and said he was easy to talk to and that he offered his opinions openly.

"We could talk all day long probably," Veronica added.

As the conversation progressed, Dave asked Veronica if Eliot was her "type." The latter said her type was someone like Dave or Jeff. She added both the Married at First Sight Australia cast members were considerate of their partners and their feelings, while Eliot "wouldn't even know" what she needed.

She told Dave that she felt she had spoken to him more than she had been able to talk to Eliot throughout their marriage.

"I probably would have been better matched with Dave," Veronica told the cameras.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Veronica's confessional online and criticized her for the same.

Tune in on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 27 on Channel 9.

