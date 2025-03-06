"I'm crying" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Jamie exposing Veronica talking to Lauren about Eliot

In Married at First Sight Australia Season 12's latest episode, that aired on March 5, 2025, Veronica and Jamie locked horns at the dinner party. Jamie was at odds with several female cast members such as Rhi and Carina for defending Lauren after her behavior towards Jamie at the retreat.

As Carina and Jamie got into an argument, Veronica chimed in and criticized Jamie for being "incredibly aggressive" with her communication. She said her actions were "unnecessary" and Jamie asked her to "shut up." As the two argued, Jamie said the bride "slags" off about her husband to anyone that would listen and said that was why she was protecting Lauren.

As Veronica denied Jamie's claims, production played back footage of Veronica and Lauren's conversations about Eliot. Fans reacted to the segment online. One person wrote on X:

"Veronica out here lying about Jamie's claim and the edit team putting flashback scenes of her talking bad abt Elliot to Lauren everytime she keep denying I'm crying lmaoooo."

"Veronica is such a dizzy fool lmaoo, imagine piping up to Jamie just for Jamie to say SHUTUP and blow her marriage up. Jamie is the best OMGG lmaoo," a fan commented.

"Veronica jumped into business that had nothing to do with her and got exposed by Jamie in front of the group and right in front of Eliot. I love this episode!" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia criticized Veronica's behavior:

"veronica calling jamie aggressive but also getting so loud and yelling? make it make sense," a person wrote.

"Uhm! Pause. Veronica, why are we revising history in real-time? You definitely went to Lauren before everything crumbled, not after—so let’s not act brand new. And now you’re spinning it like she was just playing devil’s advocate? Girl, the math isn’t matching!" a fan commented.

"Its about time you found out Veronica’s an actress, Eliot. Not a moment too soon. You deserve better, mate," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 further said:

"The way they tried to gaslight my girl Jamie for that witch Lauren had my blood boiling. And Veronica needs to shut her mouth. That narcissistic makes Elliott look good. I can’t wait for tomorrow’s episode," a person wrote.

"Well that was one way of shutting Veronica up, Jamie. I didnt understand why she jumped in, she must have felt left out?" a fan commented.

"Spoken sh*t about Eliot and I think that's what infuritates me" — Jamie comments on Veronica's behavior in Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 Episode 24

In Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 Episode 24, Veronica chimed in on Jamie and Carina's argument about Lauren. She told Jamie that she was unnecessarily aggressive at the retreat, which angered Jamie. The cast member told Veronica she would talk badly about her husband to anyone who would listen and said that was why she was protecting Lauren.

The Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 star told Jamie she was not protecting Lauren. In a confessional, Jamie said that Veronica was defending Lauren because she was afraid she would "rat" her out.

Jamie further told Veronica that everyone knew what she had been saying about Eliot behind his back. However, Eliot said he was unaware and further told the cameras that he was surprised why his wife was defending his ex-wife.

The Married at First Sight Australia's Jamie explained why Veronica's behavior upset her.

"You have obviously gone to Lauren and spoken sh*t about Eliot and I think that's what infuriates me because that is the only logical reason you'd defend Lauren," Jamie said.

The Married at First Sight Australia star said she hadn't done what Jamie was saying. Meanwhile, flashbacks of Lauren and Veronica's conversations were played back.

Beth asked whether Veronica had spoken to Lauren about her and Eliot's relationship. As Jamie advised her to be honest, the Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 star admitted to talking to Lauren.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 commented on the situation online and criticized Veronica.

Epiosde 24 of MAFS Australia Season 12 is available to stream on 9Now.

