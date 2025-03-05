"I don't care about them" – Married at First Sight: Australia star Lauren reacts to fellow cast members discussing her behavior

The latest episode of Married at First Sight: Australia aired on March 4, 2025. At the Couples Retreat, the tension between the participants escalated as unresolved conflicts surfaced.

Lauren, one of the brides, called other female cast members "boganic" after they questioned her feelings for Clint. During a conversation, she stated:

"They're not my friends, I don't care about them, I don't care what they have to say."

Her remarks followed an earlier dispute over her lack of affection for her partner Clint. Moreover, tensions between Lauren and Jamie grew as the latter expressed disappointment over the group's dynamics and how some participants refused to take sides.

Elsewhere in this episode of Married At First Sight: Australia, Dave interrupted Clint’s confessional to inform him of Lauren’s statements about their relationship. This led to further conflicts, with Clint defending Lauren against the group’s criticism.

Married at First Sight: Australia: Lauren’s comments spark conflict in the group

Lauren’s remarks about the other women created a divide within the group. After her connection with Clint was questioned, she got annoyed and called the other female cast members "buffoons." She claimed that they had "attacked" her. While Carina and Rhi tried to mediate the situation, Jamie and Awhina were upset with Lauren’s behavior.

Later in Married At First Sight: Australia, Awhina revealed that Lauren had called other wives "drunk bogans." This led to a shift in group dynamics, with Jamie expressing her frustration. When the women returned inside, Lauren stated there was "zero spark" between her and Clint, something she had previously admitted but later denied when confronted.

As Jamie and Lauren’s disagreement escalated, Jamie voiced her issue with Carina and Rhi’s neutral stance. She felt unsupported, stating:

"When it serves you well, when I'm yelling for you, then it's OK. But where is my defence?"

Lauren, however, dismissed the group’s concerns. The tension grew further when Clint supported Lauren, leading to a confrontation with Jamie.

Clint told Jamie to "sit the f**k down," which angered Dave. Adrian also intervened, criticizing Clint for speaking to a woman that way. As the argument spiraled, some members of the group began to side with Jamie, feeling that Lauren’s behavior had gone too far.

"Bit more respect"—Married At First Sight: Australia's Dave calls out Clint for defending Lauren

Following this Married At First Sight: Australia episode, Dave Hand talked about Clint Rice’s decision to defend Lauren despite her remarks. In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, released on March 5, 2025, Dave criticized Clint and called his behavior "gutless."

“Him being one of the oldest males, you've got to have a bit more respect for the group and the women there.”

Dave acknowledged that Clint had the right to stand by his wife but criticized his approach as "immature." He stated that while it was fair for Clint to support her, dismissing her stance was not the right way to handle the situation. Dave also took issue with Lauren’s comments, stating:

“We're on a national TV show. If she has that attitude, imagine what she's going to do on the outside world behind closed doors.”

Dave emphasized that all he and Jamie wanted was an apology for Lauren’s remarks, particularly for calling the other women "drunk bogans" and referring to Jamie as a "troll."

“I started the night off just asking for an apology,” Dave said. “That's all we wanted. I thought I was pretty calm, to be honest – it just went south pretty quick.”

He criticized Clint’s refusal to recognize Lauren’s actions, stating that it was obvious what she was doing. He remarked that Clint ignored the warning signs and added that he felt compelled to reveal the truth.

According to Dave, he gave Clint a chance to see through Lauren’s demeanor, but Clint remained under her influence, which he found disappointing. Regarding Jamie’s reaction to the events, Dave shared that she was more upset by the group’s lack of support than by Lauren’s behavior itself.

“Jamie is a sweetheart – I know that she gets worked up, and she takes things on board,” he said. “I know that she was hurting, probably not so much about Lauren’s situation, but the group as a whole made her pretty upset.”

Married At First Sight: Australia airs Sunday at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

