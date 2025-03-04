"I know this person" — Married at First Sight Australia star Carina gets stunned after being matched with Paul who "ghosted her" in the past

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired its first episode on March 3, 2025, in the UK. The show introduced Carina and Paul as one of the new couples. In the premiere episode, the pair was all set for their wedding ceremony but things took a turn when Carina realized she had met her match before.

Speaking to 9Entertainment on January 27, 2025, she shared that she knew Paul already.

"My first impression was like, 'Oh s**t, I know this person,'" Carina stated.

Later, she admitted that seeing Paul at the altar shocked her because they had been on a date almost a year before. Carina said that Paul had ghosted her after their first date, leading to an awkward reunion on the show.

The couple continued with the wedding and entered the Married at First Sight Australia experiment. However, their past interaction raised questions about whether they could move forward as a married couple.

Carina and Paul's relationship in Married at First Sight Australia

In Married at First Sight Australia episode 1, the atmosphere at Carina and Paul’ wedding ceremony changed when she recognized her groom. She explained that they had met through a dating app and gone on a hiking date. However, after the outing, Paul never contacted her again.

"I'm so shocked this is the person I've been matched with by the experts, and there's no way they would've known because we didn't follow each other on Instagram, we had no mutuals," she admitted.

When Paul was asked about their history, he did not deny it. However, he did not provide a reason for why he had not followed up after their date. While he seemed willing to move forward, Carina’s reaction suggested she was not immediately convinced.

Due to their history, Carina’s reservations were clearly seen, but she chose to continue with the process. Paul, on the other hand, remained open to seeing where the relationship could go in the show.

Who are Carina and Paul?

On Married at First Sight Australia, Carina introduced herself as a 31-year-old digital marketing manager from Western Australia. She mentioned that she is the only sibling in her family who is not married, which adds pressure on her to settle down. Carina described herself as someone who is unafraid to express her opinions.

She shared that she is looking for a match who is “tall, handsome, European, and educated” and considers it essential that her partner fits in with her family.

Paul, 30, introduced himself as a wellness advisor who moved to Australia from France 11 years ago. He described himself as a “big softie with a good heart” and expressed that he's looking for a marriage similar to the one his parents have. Frustrated with dating apps and the dating scene in Perth, Paul said that he wants to take the experiment seriously and find a long-term connection.

He mentioned that he hopes for a partner who has:

“European flair, a smile that lights up a room, and a great sense of humor."

Their initial meeting on the show took a different direction than expected, but both Carina and Paul remained in the experiment to see if they could build a relationship.

Watch this couple's journey on Married at First Sight Australia season 12 as it airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm on E4.

