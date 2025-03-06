"Carina, you're disgusting"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to cast member's fight with Jamie

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 24, Carina and Jamie's fight escalated at the dinner party. The cast members argued in light of the events of the retreat, where Jamie felt Carina and Rhi had her back in her fight with Lauren. She claimed she backed everyone whenever needed, but her friends didn't stand up for her when she was being targeted.

Once everyone was seated at the dinner party, Jamie recalled the incident for the entire group. When she said that she was upset with Lauren because she insulted the whole group, Carina defended Lauren and said she didn't.

This led to a screaming match between Jamie and Carina. The experts also commented on the argument and said Jamie was "aggressive" and said it was an issue. Fans online commented on the argument online as well and defended Jamie against Carina. One person wrote on X:

"Carina, you’re disgusting. Lauren called YOU a bogan and scum too. How moronic are you? Jamie wasn’t mean to her once. In fact, she’s been polite to her even when Lauren acted like a superior beeatch. The ‘experts’ calling Jamie out when they weren’t there is infuriating."

MAFS fans criticize Carina (Image via X/@SydneyDogWalker)

"is it really that hard to just apologise carina? if you actually cared about jamie just accept that she wants an apology it’s not that hard," a fan commented.

"the actual f*ck carina, Lauren dragged the whole house and she’s sitting there like she said nothing wrong. Jamie calmly stated why she was upset and what happened so tbh fair game now id be yelling too," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 chimed in on Carina calling Jamie aggressive:

"It says a lot that Carina is more afraid of Jamie's words or loud voice than her actual partner physically bashing a wall. So cooked," a person wrote.

"Jamie laid her case out really well & Carina should have just said Yep you’re right I’m sorry. But she’d rather die on her hill. The same kind of hill like the one where she was okay with Paul punching a hole in a wall & blaming her for his behaviour. Carina is not smart," a fan commented.

"Carina, your husband punched a wall and you stayed with him but Jamie is aggressive LMFAO the jokes write themselves," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Just a reminder that this whole Jamie - Carina fight is happening because of the English language or lack of understanding it. Carina said she's sad because of people fighting. Jamie thought she said she's said for Lauren," a person wrote.

"I can’t sit and agree with Jamie telling people to shut their mouths and say they’re being stupid, but it’s so unfortunate Carina can’t see why Jamie is upset," a fan commented.

"I will watch the Jamie show"— Carina and Jamie get into a screaming match in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 24

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 24, Jamie confronted Rhi and Carina for not supporting her when she got into a fight with Lauren. The cast member noted that Lauren insulted the entire group and not just her while Clint repeatedly told her to "sit the f*ck down."

Jamie further said she was upset that she had stood up for all her friends while none of them took a stand for her. Carina told her that while she was on nobody's side, she believed Jamie was too aggressive with Lauren.

As the argument progressed, Jamie asked the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member to shut her mouth. Jamie further yelled and told Carina that she was her friend while Carina said she was there for Jamie, however, the latter denied the claim.

Carina yelled back and said that Jamie had a voice and that it was her turn to have a voice. Jamie retaliated and said she didn't "give a f*ck" about the Married at First Sight Australia star's "voice."

"Okay, so then I won't talk! I will sit back and I will watch the Jamie show," Carina said.

Jamie responded:

"Tune in babe, cause its a f*cking good show."

Rhi commented on the situation in a confessional and said that according to her, the situation had been blown out of proportion. She added that she was sad since she was friends with Jamie and Carina. She added she didn't know where they went from there.

Chiming into the events of the night, Jamie said that Carina was clear they were no longer friends and added she didn't need friends who wouldn't be accountable for their actions.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 reacted to the argument online and supported Jamie while criticizing Carina's behavior.

Episode 24 of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 is available to stream on 9Now.

