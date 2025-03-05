“I really struggle to digest”—Married at First Sight: Australia star Rhi reflects on Lauren’s actions

Married at First Sight: Australia released a new episode on March 4, 2024, featuring conflicts during the Couples’ Retreat. The episode saw tensions rise among the brides, particularly between Lauren and Jamie. While Lauren felt "attacked" by the group, Jamie believed Lauren was looking down on them.

Rhi found herself caught between the two, trying to mediate the situation. However, she later admitted that she was uncomfortable with Lauren’s remarks about the other brides, such as calling them "bullies." Speaking to cameras, Rhi said:

"I get a little bit torn because some of the language that Lauren uses and some of the put downs about the girls, I really struggle to digest."

She later confronted Lauren in Married at First Sight: Australia, expressing disappointment over the language used. The conversation did not go as planned, with Lauren feeling betrayed by Rhi’s concerns. After watching the episode on-air, Rhi shared she was shocked by Lauren’s repeated remarks and questioned if she should have spoken up more.

Married at First Sight: Australia: Rhi's perspective on Lauren's remarks

During the Couples’ Retreat on Married at First Sight: Australia, Lauren’s comments about her co-stars became a point of discussion. She referred to some of them as “trolls” and “boganic”, which did not sit well with Rhi.

Although Rhi initially tried to support Lauren, she later confronted her about the remarks. Sitting down with Lauren the next morning, Rhi told her:

“I know the struggles that you’ve been through, and I’ve wanted to be supportive as well… on the other hand, some of the comments about the girls being losers – I just wish some of those comments weren’t made.”

Despite Rhi’s attempt to calm down the situation, Lauren stood by her statements. Rhi later expressed disappointment in a confessional, saying the discussion felt “dismissive”.

Rhi also reassured Lauren that she was not trying to target her but was only voicing a genuine concern. However, Lauren saw the situation differently. She stated:

“I’m disappointed with the way Rhi sort of turned on me. You think you’re friends with someone, but they’re all sticking up for each other and whatever.”

What happened during the conflict in Married at First Sight: Australia: Details explored

The March 4 episode of Married at First Sight: Australia revolved around escalating conflicts at the Couples’ Retreat. On the second night, the tension between Lauren and the other brides peaked when she stormed out of a Girls’ Night argument. The group questioned her commitment to the experiment, which led to her feeling targeted.

Jamie, in particular, was upset with Lauren’s behavior, believing she acted superior to the rest of them. Meanwhile, Rhi was torn between supporting Lauren and acknowledging Jamie’s frustration.

She later checked in on Lauren to ensure she was okay but was uncomfortable with some of Lauren’s remarks. At the time, Rhi was unaware that Lauren had also made comments behind the scenes, allegedly referring to the group as “feral” and “bogan”.

After watching the episode, Rhi told 9Entertainment on March 4, 2025, that she was shocked. She said:

“Obviously, you have no idea what people say behind the scenes. I feel like if I had seen a lot of the things that were said about us – because she referred to all of the girls – I probably wouldn’t have been as supportive in that circumstance.”

As the third night unfolded, Jamie became frustrated that Rhi and Carina did not back her up in her conflict with Lauren. Speaking to 9Entertainment, Rhi explained:

“I didn’t look at it like, ‘I’m not standing up for Jamie.’ I thought to myself, ‘I give up.’ I’ve already tried to talk to [Lauren] about her behaviour, and it just wasn’t getting anywhere.”

Watch the latest episodes of Married at First Sight: Australia air on Channel 9 and 9Now on Sundays at 7 pm and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 pm.

