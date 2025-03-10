"I don't think this is my person" — Married At First Sight Australia star Clint breaks silence on his split with Lauren

Married At First Sight Australia couple Lauren and Clint surprised experts and fans when they didn't show up for the dinner party on episode 24. In episode 25, which aired on March 9, 2025, the couple decided to leave the Commitment Ceremony as well as the show for good. Lauren and Clint expressed interest in exploring their relationship outside the show.

Ad

In an exit interview, Clint discussed what happened after they left the experiment. He revealed whether Lauren visited his home in Tasmania and shared his regrets about the experience. Clint said they had planned to continue seeing each other in a more natural setting.

However, after returning home and after he spent time thinking about his time in the experiment, he realized Lauren was not the right person for him. He also discussed feeling isolated from the rest of the group after the final night of the Couples Retreat.

Ad

Trending

"Reflecting on my time in the experiment and some of the behaviors that [Lauren] demonstrated, I was just like, 'You know what, I don't think this is my person'," the Married At First Sight Australia star said.

Clint also admitted that he regretted the way he handled the situation, which involved name-calling. The cast member said that he normally didn't regret his actions, calling the situation an "exception." He added that he wished he had handled things differently on Married At First Sight Australia.

Ad

What happened in Married At First Sight Australia 2025 episode 25?

Ad

Episode 25 of Married At First Sight Australia 2025 kicked off with seven couples attending the Commitment Ceremony and focused on Jamie and Carina's situation. Previously, Jamie ended her friendship with Carina, who regretted her actions and was nervous about facing Jamie.

Veronica and Eliot's relationship improved during the retreat, but after returning, Veronica felt uneasy about holding back her true self. This surprised Eliot, who felt like he was in the experiment with someone who didn't like him.

Ad

His concerns grew on Married At First Sight Australia 2025 when he learned Veronica had sought information about him from Lauren. Despite their issues, both Veronica and Eliot decided to stay in the experiment for another week.

Later, Mel asked Jeff if he could see himself falling in love with Rhi. He confirmed he was on that path, and after Rhi shared the same feelings, they decided to stay in the experiment together.

Ad

Beth and Teejay faced a setback in Married At First Sight Australia 2025 when Beth questioned whether Teejay was attracted to her. They decided to stay and work through the misunderstanding.

Ad

Carina told the experts she didn't condone the behavior at Girls' Night. Jamie accused Carina of being a mean girl, and Carina explained that her goal was for everyone to get along, which is why she supported Lauren. However, she had felt cornered and uncomfortable the previous night.

"You're still suggesting that I'm a mean girl," Jamie stated to Carina.

Mel praised Carina for speaking out against the group. Carina felt supported by Paul, and they decided to stay as a united team. Jamie was nervous about facing the experts, knowing she would be discussing her behavior from the previous night. She explained how she felt humiliated during the argument with Lauren and Clint.

Ad

Ad

Alessandra didn't think Jamie's self-description as a protective mother bear was accurate. She said that mama bears "don't do this to their cubs."

Alessandra acknowledged Jamie's good intentions but pointed out that her communication style was not appropriate. The former noted that Lauren, who sparked the argument, seemed less hurt than everyone else.

Jamie seemingly realized her mistake and apologized to Carina. Alessandra validated that Lauren had said hurtful things but also stated that responding in kind wasn't helpful.

Ad

New episodes of Married At First Sight Australia air on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback