Married At First Sight Australia 2025 episode 25 recap: Experts conduct the Commitment Ceremony while a couple decides to leave the show

The 12th season of Married at First Sight Australia began on January 27, 2025, on the Nine Network. Experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla returned to pair 13 women with 13 men. Initially, 26 contestants participated, but after episode 23, only seven couples were left in the show.

In the previous episode, the remaining contestants gathered for dinner. However, one couple, Lauren and Clint, did not attend, surprising the others. The latest episode of Married at First Sight Australia, which was released on March 9, 2025, saw the remaining couples arrive at the Commitment Ceremony where experts addressed the issues between the couples to see who decided to stay.

What happened in Married At First Sight Australia 2025 episode 25?

The morning of the Commitment Ceremony, seven couples arrived, and everyone's attention was focused on Jamie and Carina. The Married At First Sight Australia group was surprised by the pair's intense argument at the Dinner Party in the previous episode, especially since Lauren and Clint, the couple at the center of the drama, didn't attend.

Jamie was still upset with Carina, stating their friendship was over. Carina admitted she wasn't proud of her behavior. She was nervous about facing Jamie again. Lauren and Clint's attendance at the ceremony was uncertain. Jamie hoped they would show up, wanting the experts to address Lauren's actions.

As everyone arrived, Lauren and Clint appeared to be absent, but they made a late, dramatic entrance.

John clarified the meaning of "boganic" and suggested that Lauren acted superior to the group. Lauren agreed, stating that she believed her behavior was better.

Lauren also mentioned that her reserved nature might lead people to misjudge her. However, Mel questioned Lauren's self-assessment, implying that Lauren might be overly generous in her evaluation of herself.

"I think you're giving yourself a bit too much credit here, personality-wise," Mel told Lauren.

Mel suggested that people might think Lauren was rude because of her behavior. Alessandra asked about the status of Lauren and Clint's relationship. Clint gave a vague response, unsure if he wanted to move forward.

Despite his uncertainty, it was clear that Clint had feelings for Lauren, but she didn't feel the same way. As expected, they both decided to leave the experiment.

Lauren wrote "leave-ing the zoo" on her card, and mentioned possibly visiting Clint in Tasmania in the future. The couple left the room without saying goodbye. Awhina and Adrian reported feeling good about their relationship and decided to stay in the experiment. Awhina felt more validated by Adrian, and their physical connection remained strong.

John asked Ryan and Jacqui about their relationship, and they claimed things were improving. Ryan had started acknowledging Jacqui's intelligence, even suggesting she might be more intellectual than him. Jacqui mentioned Ryan's dedication to his fitness routine.

Alessandra, the Married at First Sight Australia's sexologist, listened to their conversation and asked Ryan why he didn't prioritize Jacqui's needs. Ryan's response sparked laughter from Jacqui. Alessandra questioned Ryan's approach, wondering why he didn't focus on pleasing Jacqui.

"Why were you not just pleasuring her? What's up with modern man, where did he go?" Alessandra stated.

Ryan and Jacqui argued about compromise, with John pointing out Ryan's condescending tone on Married At First Sight Australia. Despite this, they both chose to stay.

Veronica and Elliot's relationship improved during the retreat, but Veronica felt uneasy about holding back. They both decided to stay and give their relationship another week.

Jeff realized his strong feelings for Rhi, and they both decided to stay. Beth and Teejay worked through a misunderstanding about attraction and intimacy and also chose to stay. Carina discussed her discomfort with the previous night's events, and she and Paul decided to stay.

Jamie apologized to Carina for her behavior, acknowledging her communication style was not appropriate.

New episodes of Married At First Sight Australia air on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday on 9Now.

