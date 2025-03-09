Married at First Sight: Australia – Are Rhi and Jeff still together after the show?

Married at First Sight: Australia has been full of unexpected twists, and Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels’ pairing was one of them. The couple, who were matched as strangers, had actually dated before the experiment. Their surprise at encountering each other at the altar turned into one of the season's most memorable highlights.

Although some pairs found it difficult to establish a bond, Rhi and Jeff benefited from their familiarity. However, their experience in Married at First Sight: Australia has had its share of hurdles. From struggles with intimacy to disruptions caused by other contestants, their relationship has undergone several challenges.

With the show still airing, speculation continues about whether Rhi and Jeff are still together. Certain indications, such as their activity on social media, imply that they might have successfully navigated through the experiment but nothing can be confirmed until the episodes are released.

Married at First Sight: Australia: Rhi and Jeff spotted together in Melbourne

On February 24, 2025, Rhi and Jeff were seen enjoying Jeff's 40th birthday celebration at The Valiant Cocktail Bar in Melbourne. According to Daily Mail Australia, the couple appeared loving and joyful, sparking speculation that they continued their relationship after Married at First Sight: Australia. '

Rhi, who is 34, styled a long white ruched dress with a thigh-high split, paired with a sleek black purse and a silver watch. Jeff, an electrician and former Neighbours actor, matched in an all-white outfit.

The two were observed walking through the city, sharing laughter and affectionate glances. Their recent outing has led many fans to conclude that they are still together, with some viewers even suggesting that they could be the strongest couple of this season. However, with the final vows yet to air in Australia, their official status remains uncertain.

Their journey after Married at First Sight: Australia

Rhi and Jeff’s relationship had an unusual beginning in the experiment. When Rhi walked down the aisle, she immediately recognized Jeff. She later shared her reaction with Daily Mail Australia, saying:

“I think the look on my face and me stopping at the end of the aisle says it all.”

Jeff also admitted to being shocked when he saw Rhi, calling the experience "bizarre". The two had briefly dated before but never introduced each other to their families.

They said that rather than being incompatible, their prior relationship "just fizzled out" because of timing. They continued to be friends and even participated in a half-marathon together before reuniting on Married at First Sight: Australia.

Although they had an advantage because of their previous connection, they had intimacy problems throughout the experiment. A major controversy arose when Jacqui Burfoot, another bride, privately messaged Jeff to discuss her relationship struggles. This did not sit well with Rhi, creating tension between the couple.

Despite these challenges, Rhi and Jeff made it past the third Commitment Ceremony. Although their final vows have not aired in Australia, rumors suggest they may have stayed together.

As per Cosmopolitan on March 6, Fans have been closely following their social media activity for clues. From October 2024 to January 2025, Rhi and Jeff engaged with each other’s posts on Instagram.

Jeff posted heart-eye and fire emojis on Rhi’s pictures, while she replied with red heart emojis on his. These exchanges imply that they continued to maintain a connection long after the filming concluded.

Although their online interactions suggest an enduring bond, audiences will need to wait for the concluding episodes of Married at First Sight: Australia to learn about their outcome.

Married At First Sight: Australia continues to air on Channel 9 and 9Now.

