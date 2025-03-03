"Strengthened our connection" — Married at First Sight Australia star Jeff Gobbels explains how retreat has affected his relationship

Married at First Sight Australia participant Jeff Gobbels has revealed the couples' retreat strengthened his relationship with Rhi Disljenkovic during filming of the 2025 season. In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, the 39-year-old electrician from Victoria shared how the getaway positively impacted their connection.

Reflecting on their experience, Jeff stated:

"I think it just strengthened our connection in our relationship being in the group dynamic. Because even from day one, we said to each other, 'We're going to have each other's backs regardless of what happens.’"

The Married at First Sight Australia couple found that leaving their Sydney accommodation allowed their bond to grow.

Married at First Sight Australia star Jeff shared with Yahoo Lifestyle how the initial phase of the retreat offered participants a welcome change from their usual environment. The electrician expressed enthusiasm about the getaway, highlighting how it allowed all couples to spend concentrated time together in a new setting.

Stepping away from their Sydney accommodation, which Jeff referred to as the "same four walls," provided a fresh perspective on their relationship. The couple implemented a strategy from the beginning of sticking together through challenges.

Jeff emphasized how the retreat allowed Married at First Sight Australia participants to see different sides of their relationships. For him and Rhi, the concentrated time together reinforced their compatibility and communication skills.

The 39-year-old noted that their shared values of mutual support became particularly important in the group setting, where conflicts between other couples began to surface.

Drama with other participants

While Jeff and Rhi’s retreat went smoothly, tensions arose among other couples in the experiment. Jeff told Yahoo Lifestyle that drama typically follows intense group situations due to the strong personalities involved. He predicted that conflicts would unfold over the following days of the retreat.

According to Daily Mail, participants Lauren Hall and Clint Rice may face significant tensions with fellow contestant Jamie Marinos in forthcoming episodes. When questioned about these rumors, Jeff maintained a diplomatic stance, describing his interactions with the intruder couple as simply "fine" during their time away.

The Married at First Sight Australia star observed notable differences in how participants responded to the retreat environment, with some thriving and others struggling considerably. Jeff acknowledged that the constant proximity and group dynamic tested certain individuals more than others.

He recognized how the atmosphere of continuous filming and close quarters with other contestants magnified existing relationship dynamics, creating vastly different outcomes for each couple.

Background of Jeff and Rhi

Before appearing on Married at First Sight Australia, Jeff and Rhi shared a brief history. The 39-year-old electrician from Victoria and the 34-year-old account manager had dated for about a month, roughly a year before filming. This previous connection created a surprising moment when they recognized each other at the altar.

According to their Married at First Sight profiles, both contestants entered the experiment seeking genuine long-term relationships. Jeff, raised by a single mother whom he describes as his hero, expressed wanting to meet the right woman to start a family with as he approaches 40.

Rhi, coming from a seven-year relationship where she admits she was never truly in love, stated she now understands what qualities matter in a partner. Both share an interest in fitness, with Rhi being a fitness blogger who maintains strict routines with early morning gym sessions and meal preparation.

Their mutual friend, AFLW star and Australian Survivor contestant Abbey Holmes, originally introduced them before they reconnected on the show.

Fans can watch Married at First Sight Australia season 12 on Channel 9 and 9Now.

