"A rat"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Paul telling Awhina what Carina said about her sister, Cleo

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired a brand new episode on Monday, March 10, 2025. The segment brought back the Feedback Week task during which the brides and grooms swapped partners with someone else and spent three days with them.

As part of the task, Paul was paired up with Awhina. However, Carina was uncomfortable with the idea since her husband dated the cast member's twin sister, Cleo, in the past. The swap required the cast members to write letters to their new partners, asking questions or discussing their relationships.

In his letter to Awhina, Paul opened up about his wife's reaction to finding out about him and Cleo. He told her that Carina said Cleo was on a different "caliber" which upset Awhina.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and criticized Paul for telling Awhina something she told him in confidence. One person wrote on X:

"Damn Paul is a rat, tf he telling Awhina that for."

"Who needs an enemy when your husband can throw you under the bus. Paul fumbled, good for Awhina though at least she knows Carina isn't her friend," a fan commented.

"i mean carina is RUDE but why would he expose her like that? i don’t really understand his intentions. yea it’s good tv, but not really effective if you’re supposedly on the show to ‘find love’ lol," a tweet read.

Fans criticized Carina's reaction to the swap:

"If you can't trust your husband Carina, you shouldn't be with him Awina and Cleo are two separate people ffs jealously is so embarrassing," a person wrote.

"Carina definitely has some issues if she thinks paul and Awhina are gonna start liking each other just because he’s slept with her sister YEARS ago… carina babes just because she looks like her sister doesn’t mean he’s gonna cheat on you," a fan commented.

"Just because Cleo and Awhina LOOK the same, doesn't mean they ARE the same. Paul and Cleo didn't even last. Where's the problem? Is Carina that insecure?" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Pretty sure Carina’s gonna go full villain mode on Awhina once she finds out what Paul’s been saying about her and their so-called relationship—completely ignoring the fact that Paul’s been waving red flags and punching walls like it’s an Olympic sport," a person wrote.

"Gawd Perth must be a very small town- or Paul likes to sow wild oats. He bunked then ghosted Carina some time ago- now we learn he once did the horizontal jig with Awhina’s twin. Glad I live in Sydney," a fan commented.

"I didn't know you would go for that kind of caliber"— Paul recalls Carina's statements about Awhina's sister, Cleo in Married at First Sight Australia

On Day 2 of Feedback Week in Married at First Sight Australia, the cast members were tasked with writing an Honesty Letter to their temporary partners, telling them about things in their relationships that had been weighing on them.

Paul told Awhina about being engaged in the past and not being able to judge his partner correctly. He said that he was afraid the same thing might happen to Carina. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star told Awhina that certain things about his wife had given him the "ick."

He added that when he told her about being involved with Cleo, she made a comment that gave him the same ick.

"She said, oh I didn't know you would go for that kind of caliber," Paul added.

Married at First Sight Australia star Awhina was upset by the revelation since she and Carina were friends. She told the cameras that saying someone was of a different caliber essentially meant Carina thought she was better than Cleo.

She wondered what made the MAFS Australia star better than her sister. She told Paul that her sister owned her own house and didn't work for a family business and said she would have never said something like that to someone else.

Fans online reacted to Paul telling Awhina what Carina allegedly said about Cleo and criticized him for throwing her under the bus.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 26 can be streamed on 9Now.

