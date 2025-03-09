“Rhi and Carina never called me” – Married at First Sight: Australia star Jamie reveals she had no contact with her fellow cast members

Married at First Sight: Australia continues to stir drama among its participants, with tensions reaching a peak following a heated retreat. A 28-year-old marketing manager, Jamie Marinos, has spoken out about her fallout with fellow cast members Rhi Disljenkovic and Carina. She revealed that neither of them contacted her after the explosive retreat drama, despite knowing she was upset.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia on March 9, Jamie said,

“Rhi and Carina never called me or messaged me. At the retreat, they could've just walked to my room if they really wanted to.”

She rejected Rhi’s private apology, insisting that any resolution should have happened on camera. The Married At First Sight: Australia episode revisiting the conflict aired recently, and Jamie admitted it was difficult to watch, as it brought back painful memories.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Jamie explained that she initially refused to accept Rhi’s apology because she wanted her to take accountability publicly. She stated that Rhi attempted to apologize to her once off-camera but never heard from Carina. She was frustrated that neither of them reached out in the days after the retreat, despite knowing she was emotionally affected.

Jamie emphasized that she was not interested in private apologies, saying,

“I’d rather have this conversation at the dinner party. I wanted people to stop being my friends off camera and have this group discussion – with Lauren present as well.”

She wanted acknowledgment that she had been wronged, particularly when a Married At First Sight: Australia male cast member, Clint, directed offensive language toward her. Regarding Carina’s involvement, Jamie criticized her approach, saying,

“I care about people who call themselves peacemakers and Switzerland—aka Carina. And her version of being a peacemaker is just siding with one person and enabling really poor behavior against another person.”

She found Carina’s neutrality disappointing, as she believed it allowed mistreatment to continue. Loyalty was a key issue for Jamie, who stated,

“I've always supported my friends. I didn't ask them to stand up, yell, or cause a scene. But when they see a grown man swear at me, that's a really good time to say, ‘Hey, maybe don’t swear at Jamie.’”

Jamie opens up about her experience on Married at First Sight: Australia

Jamie explained that her past experiences made her especially sensitive to the situation. She shared that she had encountered many toxic dynamics, which made it triggering when she felt penalized for being loud. She believed that her outspokenness caused others to overlook the poor behavior directed at her.

“It just destroyed me by the end of the episode. I was back in tears like I was at the retreat again,” she shared.

She maintained that her response was justified, “I absolutely back myself one thousand percent.” However, she admitted that she wished she had expressed herself better. She explained that being triggered made it difficult to clearly articulate her points.

Jamie expressed gratitude for her partner in Married At First Sight: Australia, Dave Hand, who provided emotional support throughout the ordeal. She revealed,

“Dave’s support meant everything to me. I was actually devastated. I was crying all night after that, and Dave just held me. I felt like it was me and him against the world at that point.”

Jamie particularly appreciated Awhina Rutene’s support, noting that she even called out the group for not defending her. She described Awhina as a genuine friend.

Additionally, Jacqui Burfoot, Adrian Araouzou, and Awhina checked on her in her room when she was too upset to come out. She also mentioned Beth’s kindness but had no expectations from her since she was new.

Jamie also had strong words for Lauren, who was absent from the dinner party following the retreat incident. She criticized Lauren for playing both sides, stating,

“This woman, she’s a piece of work. She had no issues calling us every name under the sun, but then she played the victim. Pick a lane, girl.”

Lauren from Married at First Sight: Australia (image via Nine Now)

She rejected the idea that Lauren felt excluded, stating that Lauren had every chance to join the group but chose not to. Jamie insisted they tried to include her through conversation and small gestures, but Lauren remained uninterested.

Jamie was direct when asked if some Married At First Sight: Australia cast members were exaggerating their actions for the cameras, saying it was obvious on a reality TV show. She acknowledged that some were likely acting differently to uphold a particular image.

Despite the criticism, Jamie remains firm in her stance. She acknowledged that her pain led to anger but argued that if others were willing to attack her, they shouldn’t be surprised by her strong response. She hopes her experience on Married At First Sight: Australia will resonate with others, saying,

“I really hope my experience helps someone else. I've been inundated with TikToks and messages of support. Loud people aren’t the bad guys.”

Married At First Sight: Australia airs every Sunday at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

