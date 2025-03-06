"For the purposes of bringing drama" — Married at First Sight Australia‘s Jacqui reveals behind-the-scenes alliances between castmates

Jacqui Burfoot from Married At First Sight Australia 2025 shared behind-the-scenes information on the MAFS Afterparty podcast with Lauren Dunn on March 5, 2025. In the podcast, she discussed the dynamic between the female contestants at the first dinner party. According to Jacqui, although the women seemed friendly with each other, some had already formed "alliances" off-camera.

According to the Married At First Sight Australia star, the girls would text each other and discuss ways to create drama at the dinner party. Jacqui was not a part of these conversations. She believed that some contestants planned to ambush others on camera. She thought this was a deliberate attempt to create conflict and drama for the show.

"There were definitely, like, alliances forming, I guess, for the purposes of bringing drama to the table. Like our season was notorious for people making plans off camera to bring stuff up on camera and ambush people," said Jacqui.

Married At First Sight Australia star Jacqui Burfoot offers her take on Rhi and Jeff's texting scandal

In the podcast, Jacqui Burfoot explained the situation surrounding the texting scandal involving Rhi and Jeff.

Jacqui had been struggling in her relationship with Ryan and decided to reach out for help on Married At First Sight Australia. She tried to contact Rhi, but was ignored. This was after the other female contestants had confronted Jacqui about her s*x life, leaving her feeling isolated and alone.

"I reach out to Rhi, because she was one of the ones that chased after me that night and tried to night and tried to support me, but then she ghosted me," said Jacqui.

Ryan also made a comment about Jacqui, which led to the confrontation. Feeling desperate for support, Jacqui turned to Jeff and his partner, Ray, hoping to form a friendship. Jacqui texted Jeff, asking to meet up and discuss her problems off-camera. She wanted to talk to someone without the pressure of being filmed. Jeff agreed, and Rhi was present during the initial conversation.

However, when a Married At First Sight Australia producer interrupted them, Jacqui was sent back to her room and got in trouble with Ryan. He questioned her about why she was meeting with Jeff in secrecy. The next day, Jacqui met Jeff for coffee, and Rhi briefly appeared before leaving. Jacqui thought nothing of it, assuming Rhi just did not want to be there.

"So I meet him there the next day. Rhi is there at the time see him. She's like, 'Okay, I'm gonna go, bye.' I think nothing of it. I was just like, 'Okay, see ya.' She obviously doesn't want to be here," said Jacqui.

However, according to Jacqui, Rhi later twisted the story, telling Ryan that Jacqui had been secretly meeting with Jeff. Jacqui felt Rhi had been dishonest and manipulative. She believed Rhi had intentionally distorted the truth to make her look bad. The situation escalated, with Rhi sending messages to Ryan and making accusations about Jacqui's behavior.

Furthermore, on the podcast, Jacqui discussed how the show's edit made her appear overly upset about being dropped by Ryan on Married At First Sight Australia. However, she was actually angry because Ryan did not check on her after the incident. Jacqui expected Ryan to show some concern and apologize for dropping her. Instead, Jacqui mentioned that he made no effort to make amends.

She recalled an earlier incident where Ryan did not even offer to pay for her breakfast. Jacqui was shocked by his lack of consideration. When Ryan dropped her on their wedding day, Jacqui hit her head and saw a paramedic. However, Ryan never followed up to check on her. Jacqui was outraged by Ryan's negligence and lack of concern for her physical well-being.

New episodes of Married At First Sight Australia air on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday on 9Now.

