"I was devastated" — Married At First Sight Australia's Jacqui breaks silence on disappointing first encounter with Ryan

Jacqui Burfoot from Married At First Sight Australia 2025 recently shared behind-the-scenes information about her TV husband, Ryan Donnelly. Appearing on the MAFS Afterparty podcast with Lauren Dunn on March 5, 2025, Jacqui discussed her first impression of Ryan. She admitted to being skeptical about the match as she hoped for someone "intelligent."

Jacqui mentioned that she didn't care about physical appearance, but she did want a life partner who could have meaningful conversations with her. She spilled that Married At First Sight Australia's producers had asked her to describe her ideal physical type. She expressed that she had reluctantly mentioned "blonde, tall, and blue eyes." However, she felt deceived when she met Ryan, who didn't match her description.

"My heart just sank, and I was devastated, and I was like, it's like, this sucks. Like I have sacrificed, I've taken time off work, I've put my career on the line, you know," said Jacqui.

Married at First Sight Australia star Jacqui Burfoot reveals Ryan's 'controversial views'

Jacqui Burfoot further shared her thoughts on Married at First Sight Australia on the podcast. She admitted to thinking the show's producers would manipulate her match. On her wedding day, Jacqui had doubts about her groom, Ryan. She suspected he might not show up or have secrets. When Ryan asked to speak with production, she thought he was trying to control the narrative.

"He's a control freak. He actually is. And, yeah, like, if that's what he's like on screen, imagine what he's like off-screen. That's what I'm saying. Like, if he's got the confidence to say to everyone, like, 'Can we get that cut?', even though it was on screen, imagine what he's doing off-screen to me, said Jacqui.

The Married At First Sight Australia star Jacqui revealed that after the wedding, Ryan freaked out about a moment that was caught on camera. He threatened to leave the show if it aired. During a debrief after the wedding, Jacqui tried to calm Ryan down. She joked that they would become a meme, which he didn't find funny.

Jacqui even shared details about her honeymoon with Ryan in the Adelaide Hills. She recalled that they stayed at a luxurious resort that resembled "a slice of Italy." Initially, Jacqui and Ryan started getting along better during the honeymoon. However, things took a turn when Ryan revealed his "true beliefs," sharing controversial views about women.

One particular incident stood out to Jacqui, who recalled lying in bed with Ryan and complimenting Ryan's biceps. He responded with a joke about his biceps getting women pregnant. Jacqui didn't find the joke funny and pressed Ryan for an explanation. The conversation quickly went downhill, leaving conflict between the couple.

"And he's like, 'Yeah, these biceps get women pregnant.' Actually, he said that. And then I didn't get the joke. Apparently, it's a joke to say things like that, like it's a boy's culture joke," revealed Jacqui.

The incident was eventually cut from the show, but Jacqui didn't let it go. She confronted Ryan about his joke every week, arguing that it wasn't acceptable to make light of getting women pregnant. He tried to defend himself, claiming it was a harmless joke among friends. However, Jacqui was unconvinced.

New episodes of Married At First Sight Australia air on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8 PM ET on 9Now.

