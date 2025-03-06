"This is just stupidity"— Married at First Sight Australia's Jamie clashes with Carina

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 24 this week on Channel 9. The segment featured the aftermath of an intense couples' retreat during which, Jamie got into an argument with Lauren over the cast member's behavior with several other co-stars.

Jamie, who was upset with Rhi and Carina's behavior, wanted an apology but was furious to find out that was not the same. She reminded the cast that she only stood up to Lauren because she was talking negatively about everyone but Carina said she didn't.

Jamie asked Carina if she was even there and asked if she was joking. Beth came in Jamie's defense and said Lauren had spoken negatively about everyone. Carina explained and said that she wasn't taking anyone's side and told Jamie she had a "strong voice." She added that it could come across as "aggression" and said it was "a lot."

"Oh my Gosh. This is just stupidity. Are you joking? What are you talking about?" Jamie said.

Jamie and Carina get into a screaming match over dinner in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 24

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 24, Carina told Jamie at the dinner table she didn't understand why the cast member was upset with her. The latter told her not to speak to her if she didn't understand the problem and asked her to "sit there" and eat her food.

"Do yourself a favor and don't talk," Jamie added in a confessional.

The Married at First Sight Australia star continued that Carina was still defending Lauren despite the fact that she boycotted the dinner party. Carina recalled the retreat and told Jamie everyone was asking Lauren questions and that Lauren walked off.

She asked Jamie what she would have done in a group setting. Jamie reminded her what show she was on and said it was about asking questions. Carina said it wasn't about what Jamie said but how the MAFS star conducted herself. Jamie told her to stop portraying things as the cast was coming for Lauren with "guns blazing."

"She was being ambushed," Carina said in defence of Lauren.

Jamie asked how Carina could still defend Lauren and the cast member said she didn't agree with Jamie's behavior and termed her a "mean girl." Jamie asked who she was calling a mean girl and said she would not "stand for it."

Carina asked Jamie to take it down a notch and the latter said she was "pissed off." The Married at First Sight Australia star chimed in on Carina's comments in a confessional and said it was "such ann insult" to label someone as a mean girl. She added she felt Lauren was the closest to a "mean girl" amongst the cast members and said she won't be put in the same category.

Awhina asked Carina who else she was referring to as a mean girl and Carina said "the group." Jamie asked whether the entire Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast was mean and Carina said the questions directed towards Lauren were not asked in the nicest possible way.

"You girls were asking the exact same question on repetition," she added.

Dave chimed in and said at girls night, Lauren didn't "clock" it and Carina told the couple if she was in Lauren's place, she would have felt the same way. She said she was being defensive at the dinner party because she was in a similar position.

Jamie said Carina was "feeding into this narrative" and she was "validating delusion." The latter said she was not only validating what Lauren said while Jamie said she coulnd't "fly with someone" with no logic. Carina spoke to the cameras and said that she didn't agree with what Lauren said but Jamie's behavior had blindsided her.

Veronica asked Jamie whether she was saying that Carina was being illogical and the Married at First Sight Australia star said the conversation made no sense. Carina pointed out Jamie's statement and sarcastically noted that Jamie called herself a friend. The conversation continued to get heated and ended up involving Awhina, Beth, and Veronica into it.

Fans can stream the episode on 9Now to see what else happened on Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 24.

