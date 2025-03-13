"Hard to watch"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Jamie crying over Dave

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 28 this week on March 12, 2025. The episode featured the show's latest dinner party during which tensions between Jamie and Dave came to a boil.

However, the two continued their conversation about their relationship, ahead of the party. Jamie recalled her husband telling her that his feelings hadn't progressed since after she questioned his attraction towards her and asked him to put himself in her shoes.

Dave asked whether she wanted to talk at the house or at the party and Jamie questioned his behavior. Dave told her that he realized he was upset by her questioning her previously and realized it was because "the feelings" are not there as much as he would have wanted.

Jamie broke down in tears in a confessional, expressing how hurt she was by her husband. Fans online reacted to the pre-dinner party conversation between the two and were upset by it. One person wrote on X:

"This is REALLY hard to watch."

"The bait and switch (or the sudden shift) in a relationship/situationship is the most sick feeling, confusing feeling ever. Poor Jamie," a fan commented.

"Dave saying his feelings haven't progressed the same as Jamie. That's all fine and perfectly normal. It's just strange that he did a complete 180 when Jamie committed and after spending time with Veronica. He wasn't here for a relationship," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 chimed in on Dave saying he didn't "hate" Jamie:

"Producer: How do you feel about #Jamie? #Dave: “I don’t hate her guts or anything.” Ummm, that’s not how you answer that question. Then again, what was Jamie thinking L-wording him after 6 weeks?" a person wrote.

"“I don’t hate the girl” Did we all miss an episode or five?? What the heck happened with Dave and Jamie??" a fan commented.

"“I don’t hate the girl” F*ck if a bloke i was into said that about me i would probs off myself tbh. Really feeling for Jamie," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Jamie was ok with Dave not being in the same place she was until Adrian sowed doubt in her mind comparing her to a super model. Then she came back, and discussed the issue in her aggressive manner," a person wrote.

"Mate he's been doing nothing but giving her all the signs they were a couple who would go on to be together into the future. She probably felt comfortable saying that to him because he has only behaved up until now that he felt the same way. He's obviously had ulterior motives," a fan commented.

Jamie and Dave argue ahead of the dinner party in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 28

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 28, Dave and Jamie continued their conversation about their relationship from the previous episode. When Dave asked Jamie how she was, the latter told him he should have checked in on her after the previous fight, noting they hadn't spoken.

When Dave asked if she wanted to talk at home or at the dinner party, Jamie asked the Married at First Sight Australia star if Dave had thought about resolving the issue before they left the house. He replied they could speak before leaving if that's what Jamie wanted.

The female Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member questioned Dave's reaction and said she was questioning his attraction and feelings towards her. She told him she needed to know if he was "here" with her because she didn't "see it."

Dave told Jamie that he reflected upon his initial reaction and revealed he was upset by her line of questioning the previous day. He said he needed to understand why he got upset and said it was because the feelings weren't there as much as he would have liked them to be.

"Do you understand your words are really hurtful? You could say it like, a little bit nicer, Dave," Jamie said.

Dave told the MAFS Australia cast member he didn't think he was rude while Jamie told him he was insincere and "brutal."

Fans of the reality show commented on the conversation online and criticized Dave's behavior towards his wife before the party.

Watch the conversation back by streaming Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 28 on 9Now.

