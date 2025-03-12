"I want nothing to do with you" — Married at First Sight: Australia star Veronica breaks up with Eliot

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 27 premiered on February 25 and continued the Partner Swap task. While it helped some couples strengthen their connection by spending time apart, it made no difference for others.

Veronica, who had suggested connecting with Eliot due to his lack of openness, was instead paired with Dave, while her husband was paired up with Rhi.

Spending three days away from her husband, Veronica told Eliot that she got to know more about Dave in a short time than she had learned about him over the past few weeks.

When she mentioned that Dave had offered to cook dinner and clean the dishes, Eliot sarcastically asked if she had received the "restaurant experience." Veronica didn’t appreciate his remark, calling him disrespectful and declaring their relationship over.

"I want nothing to do with you. You have no respect and I have no interest in pursuing anything with you. You're beneath me," Veronica told Eliot before storming out of the apartment.

Married at First Sight: Australia star Veronica and Eliot's argument leads to their split

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 couple Veronica and Eliot had been struggling with communication and opening up to each other.

In episode 19, the two contestants were asked to write confession letters to one another, sharing vulnerable aspects of their lives. Eliot chose to write about a childhood memory when his sister was in a coma.

While Veronica appreciated the letter, she felt that her Married at First Sight: Australia husband shared not much about himself or his relationship with his family. She was disappointed as she felt she had expressed a lot in her letter, and Eliot's letter was nowhere near hers.

The incident created friction between the couple, as Veronica felt that her husband failed the task and refused to open up about his life. Meanwhile, Eliot was confused by her reaction, believing he had shared a lot about his life in his confessional letter.

In episode 26, the Married at First Sight: Australia couples participated in the Partner Swap task, where Veronica was paired with Dave, while Eliot was partnered with Rhi.

The task aimed to improve the relationships by swapping partners for three days so they could learn more about themselves and their connections. While it helped some of the couples, it worsened things for Veronica and Eliot.

When the couple got back from the Partner Swap task, Eliot asked Veronica what she had learned from her time with Dave. Veronica replied that she and Dave shared a lot about each other in 24 hours. She felt she learned more about Dave in the short amount of time than she had about her own husband in the four weeks they spent together.

"I don't have to prompt Dave to open up – he tells me things because he wants to talk to me. Dave makes me feel connected and seen, but unfortunately I don't feel this same way with you," the Married at First Sight: Australia star added.

When Veronica mentioned that Dave offered to make her food and clean the dishes, Eliot chimed in sarcastically, asking if she got "like a restaurant experience."

Veronica didn't like Eliot's response and went on to declare that things were over between the two. Subsequently, she stormed off the apartment, emphasizing their split.

As she was leaving, Eliot slowly clapped for Veronica, sarcastically applauding her performance.

"And the Oscar goes to...." Eliot said as Veronica left.

Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episodes are available to stream on 9Now.

