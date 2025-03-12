 ⁠"Well played, mate"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Adrian calling Veronica's experience with Dave "restaurant experience"

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 27 on March 11, 2025. The episode saw the participants read out their honesty letters to their partners. Veronica spoke to Eliot about how she felt and to give him an example, compared his behavior to how Dave treated her while they were temporarily coupled up.

She told him that while eating, Dave would ask her if she wanted things and wouldn't let her clean up after meals. When she asked him if Eliot knew what she meant, the cast member said:

"Like a restaurant experience."

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Adrian's comeback to Veronica's statements online. One person wrote on X:

"Man, Eliot's delivery to Veronica... "what, restaurant service?" and then "...and the Oscar goes to (with mock applause)" was ice cold. Worked perfectly, and it called the actress on her bullsh*t. Well played, mate."

Fans react to Veronica and Eliot's conversation (Image via X/@oneXaday)

"Okay Eliot calling Veronica out on acting was pretty funny and from what I've heard accurate," a fan commented.

"Eliot just said the quiet part out loud. Veronica isn’t actually a real person, everything is a scene. I doubt she’s experienced a genuine human engagement in her adult life," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 criticized Veronica's behavior towards Eliot:

"The irony of Veronica putting Eliot down by repeating his words and using him name at the end of each sentence in a patronising, condescending manner, treating him like a fool, whilst telling him he’s patronising?!?" a person wrote.

"And yet again, Veronica is condescending and ready for a fight. She even outright admitted it: 'You're beneath me!' She just doesn't like Eliot, period," a fan commented.

"can veronica just leave with her smug a**? i don't even care for this torture of eliot, he's literally said he wants to do better and was very open to the advice from Rhi. stop making me feel bad for these men!" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"is veronica okay??? is she well? i literally cannot believe she’s making me root for eliot. like what the hell is going on??? i’m so confused. she literally pulls fights out of her a** like girl say leave if you’re going to be this insufferable," a person wrote.

"I think Veronica wants those little acts of service that can make a difference and we don’t see if he does or doesn’t do that. She super condescending but I feel like Eliot might be a bare minimum kind of guy. They’re just wrong for each other flat out," a fan commented.

"What an interesting choice of words"— Veronica claps back at Eliot's "restaurant experience" comment in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 27

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 27, Veronica spoke to Eliot about her issues and said there was a lack of awareness in terms of attention towards her.

Eliot said "attentiveness, okay" and his partner responded that she didn't have the "dictionary definition" of the word. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 male star told Veronica he wanted to know her definition of it. In an attempt to explain what she meant, Veronica detailed how Dave tried her during the partner swap.

She said Dave would ask if she wanted things at the dinner table, such as hot sauce and cheese. Veronica also recalled Dave making things for her and offering to clean up after. Listening to the cast member's description, Eliot referred to her and Dave's joined experience as a "restaurant experience."

"It's so interesting that you would say that. What an interesting choice of words from you, Eliot," Veronica responded.

Eliot asked the Married at First Sight Australia star if they could bring the "intensity" of the conversation down and said he tried to connect with her letter. Veronica asked if he thought it was appropriate to "patronize" her.

"It sounds like you're learning lines from your movie," Eliot replied.

Fans reacted to Eliot's responses to Veronica and praised him online.

Episode 27 of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 is available to stream on 9Now.

