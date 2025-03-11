Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 26 recap: Veronica opens up about a better match while Paul worries about Carina's jealousy

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 26 aired on March 10, 2025, continuing the ongoing relationship challenges between the couples. The most recent episode highlighted the return of the Partner Swap during Feedback Week, allowing participants to temporarily stay with different partners to gain fresh insights into their relationships.

Ad

This resulted in unforeseen tensions in Married at First Sight: Australia, particularly between Paul and Carina. He voiced worries over her jealousy linked to his previous connection with Awhina’s twin sister, Cleo.

Elsewhere, Veronica confessed that she may have been a better match with a different participant, igniting more conversations about compatibility. The episode also saw partners writing a feedback letter to each other.

What happened in Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 26?

Ad

Trending

As the feedback week for Married At First Sight: Australia commenced, couples were briefly matched with different partners to evaluate their relationships from an alternative viewpoint. While some embraced the shift, others were reluctant.

Beth moved in with Ryan, while Jacqui, amused by the arrangement, joined Jeff. Eliot was optimistic that Rhi would offer him a fresh perspective, while Awhina’s relocation to Paul’s apartment garnered attention because of their surprising past.

Ad

During a segment on Married At First Sight: Australia, Paul accidentally called Awhina Cleo, his former girlfriend. Carina, feeling uneasy about the scenario, opted to take a break and stay in a temporary place instead of moving in with Teejay.

She later expressed her emotions, saying,

"I trust him a lot, but it doesn’t feel right in my gut."

Meanwhile, Beth and Ryan struggled with their arrangement, both dreading the next three days. Ryan feared Beth would use the opportunity to investigate his relationship, and Beth was equally unenthusiastic.

Ad

Jacqui, on the other hand, found humor in the situation and made an effort to challenge traditional gender roles by arriving at Jeff’s apartment with a dress for him to steam. Jeff assured her that he would cook and clean, a contrast to other dynamics in the experiment.

As part of the exercise, the pairs received tasks from the Married At First Sight: Australia experts, including asking each other difficult questions about their relationships.

Ad

Eliot wanted insights on improving his dynamic with Veronica, stating he didn’t believe their relationship would "fizzle out" like their previous attempt.

Ad

Rhi reassured him and offered advice on better communication with Veronica. Similarly, Veronica confided in Dave, revealing her struggles in communicating with Eliot. During their conversation, she had a realization:

"Yeah, I do feel like I probably would've been better matched with Dave. But I’d also be better matched with probably every person on this floor."

Ryan used the task as an opportunity to confront Beth with direct questions, asking,

Ad

"You’ve spoken quite aggressively against me and our marriage. Is that the way you conduct yourself in real life when you don’t have the facts?"

Beth's response was beeped out, reinforcing the growing tension between them. Awhina was surprised to learn that Carina had expressed a preference for Paul to be matched with anyone other than her due to the Cleo connection.

Ad

Paul voiced his concerns about Carina’s jealousy, which Awhina acknowledged as understandable.

As the night progressed, Married At First Sight: Australia participants prepared for their new sleeping arrangements.

While some built pillow forts or took the couch, Jacqui continued to enjoy Jeff’s hospitality, appreciating his efforts in cooking and cleaning.

The next morning, the couples were assigned a new task: writing letters to their real partners, which they would read aloud to their temporary partners. Carina wrote a short message to Paul, expressing concerns about their different beliefs and how it might affect raising a family.

Ad

She admitted that she was religious while Paul was not, but Teejay reassured her that they could find a middle ground.

Ad

Paul, however, took a different approach. His letter was lengthy and included multiple concerns. He admitted that he might be ignoring "red flags," referencing past mistakes in relationships. One of his biggest concerns was Carina’s attitude, as he stated,

"I feel like she is a little bit of a snob sometimes and comes across as very judgey, and I'll be honest with you, this is giving me the ick."

Ad

He then shared an example with Awhina, revealing that when he told Carina about his history with Cleo, she responded,

"I didn’t know you would go for that kind of calibre."

Awhina was visibly upset upon hearing this and reacted strongly, saying,

"Where are you in your life, Carina, to look down at my twin sister?" She then added, "I could then call you an entitled, sheltered princess."

Ad

Paul, realizing the situation was escalating, attempted to calm things down, but Awhina encouraged him to confront Carina directly.

New episodes of Married At First Sight: Australia air on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback