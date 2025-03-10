“Pathetic”— Married at First Sight fans react to Lauren calling the show a “zoo”

Episode 25 of the Australian version of Married at First Sight was released on March 9. The episode focused on the Commitment Ceremony, where the couples once again decided if they wanted to stay with each other another week or leave each other and end their relationship. Lauren and Clint decided to leave, while Awhina and Adrian wanted to stay, alongside Ryan and Jacqui, Veronica and Elliot, Jeff and Rhi, Beth and Teejay, Carina and Paul, and Jamie and Dave.

Lauren got criticized for her behavior after Clint said they didn't attend the group Dinner Party because their "values and standards" were different than the rest. Lauren supported his claim by stating that the group was "psycho". This led to John, the Married at First Sight expert, criticizing her behavior.

Then, when they were asked for updates on their relationship, they said they had differences that weren't working out. They had to write either "stay" or "leave" on their personal little white boards for everyone to see, on which Lauren wrote, "leave-ing the zoo", taking a dig at her cast mates. This comment caused an internet frenzy, and fans flocked to X to react to it.

"“Should’ve brought zoo feeding pellets to keep them quiet.” She's such a disgusting, pathetic waste of humanity omg… you are not HIGH CLASS! You are a low-quality soul plaguing national tv," a fan said.

"Lauren saying should of brought zoo pellets to feed them first words out of her mouth. Would have gotten out of my seat there and then condescending b!tch. The experts in front of your face this is the attitude she brings," said another.

"Maybe Lauren’s comment about this being a zoo wasn’t wrong?" added a third.

"Speaking of a zoo, cue Adrian," another wrote.

Some fans of Married at First Sight thought the comment was hilarious, while others criticized Lauren for it.

"Lauren has got it in one - it IS a zoo and basically, that’s the whole premise of the show," an X user wrote.

"Leaving the zoo… like she didn’t go through TWO weddings…," another user wrote.

"Lauren: "We should have brought little zoo feeding pellets to keep them quiet".....okay, that was pretty lame. I'd stick with the bogan jokes if I was her because her zoo material sucks," commented one.

"Also absolutely hilarious for Clint to act like he’s above everyone else and doesn’t condone their behaviour, but has nothing to say about Lauren’s disgusting words and attitude, and is quick to attack specifically Jamie," wrote one.

What else went down on Married at First Sight Australia episode 25?

When it came to Adrian and Awhina on Married at First Sight, the latter said that she was feeling validated by Adrian, and also shared that they were s**ually active. They wrote "stay" on their white boards.

Next up were Ryan and Jacqui, a pair that had encountered problems in the previous episodes of the show. They, however, were at a good place now and revealed that Ryan even complimented Jacqui's intellect. They, too, chose to stay.

Things weren't glossy when it came to Veronica and Elliot's relationship on Married at First Sight. They talked about having a good time at the retreat, but Veronica admitted to holding things back ever since. Despite their differences, both of them wrote "stay" on their cards and decided to give one more week a go.

When the experts asked Jeff if he was falling for Rhi, he stated that he was definitely on that path, so it wasn't surprising for them to choose to stay. When it came to Beth and Teejay, the former felt like Teejay didn't value her as much as she expected, which according to Teejay was wrong. These notions had become a reason for their differences, but they both still chose to stay and work it out.

Carina said that she was supported by Paul through her fight with Jamie, so she decided to stay too. Jamie admitted to confessing her love to Dave but said that he hadn't said it back yet. They decided on staying.

Married at First Sight fans can follow Lauren and Clint on their official Instagrams: @lauren_funn_ and @clintjrice.

