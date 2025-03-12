“Do you maybe have doubts?” – Married At First Sight: Australia star Jamie makes her feelings known about intimacy to Dave

Married At First Sight: Australia continues to test relationships as the couples navigate Feedback Week. The March 11 episode brought unexpected revelations, particularly for Jamie and Dave, who have been considered one of the strongest pairs in the experiment.

However, their bond faced challenges after the Partner Swap task, leaving Jamie with doubts about Dave’s feelings. During a conversation about intimacy, Jamie confronted Dave, stating,

“I want to know we both want to be with each other that way. Do you maybe have doubts?”

She expressed concerns about always being the one to initiate intimacy, seeking reassurance about their connection. The Married At First Sight: Australia episode also featured the final moments of the Partner Swap, honesty letters being read aloud, and multiple couples dealing with tension.

Married At First Sight: Australia: Jamie and Dave’s conversation about intimacy

Jamie and Dave’s relationship took a difficult turn on Married At First Sight: Australia. Following the Partner Swap task, Jamie expressed concerns that Dave might not be attracted to her. She addressed their intimacy issues, stating that she was always the one initiating.

“When it is constantly me, it starts to make me feel an imbalance,” she said.

Dave initially responded by saying that people have different s*x drives and admitted he was hurt by Jamie questioning his feelings. However, the discussion did not reassure Jamie. Later, she asked for more clarity, stating,

“I feel like that conversation didn’t give me that reassurance.”

At this point, Dave admitted that s*x was not a priority for him. He also pointed out that Jamie had said “I love you” six weeks into the experiment, while he was not yet at that stage. When Jamie directly asked,

“Are we having a lack of s*x because we're not in the love stage? Yes or no?”

Dave took a moment before answering, “Yes.” Jamie’s worst fears were confirmed. She stood up and left the room, later stating,

“This is the first time in the experiment I’ve questioned whether Dave and I will work.”

What else happened in Married At First Sight: Australia

The March 11 episode of Married At First Sight: Australia continued Feedback Week with emotional moments and tough conversations.

Jamie and Adrian spent the night together during Partner Swap but were disturbed by creaking noises. Meanwhile, Dave enjoyed Veronica’s company but reflected on his marriage with Jamie.

During honesty letter exchanges, Adrian told Jamie that Dave might not be attracted to her, deepening her doubts. Later, Veronica and Dave bonded over drinks, with Veronica expressing admiration for him.

The Partner Swap task ended, with Beth and Ryan parting ways without enthusiasm. Jacqui, however, was reluctant to leave Jeff.

Later in Married At First Sight: Australia, couples read their honesty letters to their actual partners. Awhina and Paul were particularly nervous, and Paul’s letter caused tension. He had previously described Carina as a “snob” but omitted the word when reading it aloud.

However, he accidentally left the letter behind, revealing the missing detail. A producer asked if he had left anything out, but by then, the truth was already exposed.

Jeff was excited to reunite with Rhi and even created a jingle for her. His letter expressed his desire for a long-term relationship, and Rhi reassured him that she felt the same.

However, Jeff doubted Jacqui and Ryan’s compatibility after Jacqui’s blunt honesty letter. In it, she expressed concerns about Ryan’s outdated beliefs on masculinity and financial skills, even questioning who would care for their children if she were in a coma. Ryan took offense at the idea of being a stay-at-home dad and fixated on that rather than the broader concerns.

Meanwhile, Eliot was determined to work on his relationship with Veronica until she read her honesty letter. The letter focused on how much she liked Dave, leading to an argument with Eliot.

Veronica described Dave as attentive, saying he gave her cheese and washed up after her. Eliot sarcastically replied, “So like a restaurant experience?” This led to a heated exchange, with Veronica accusing Eliot of being patronizing before storming out.

Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 continues to air on Channel 9 and 9Now.

