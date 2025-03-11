"He's deranged"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Ryan questioning Beth during Feedback Week

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 26 was released on Monday, March 10, 2025. The segment introduced the latest twist in the series, the Feedback Week during which the couples had to swap partners for three days. As part of the twist, the brides and the grooms wrote Honesty Letters and asked them questions about their own relationships to get an outsider's opinion.

However, Ryan questioned Beth during the letter, asking her why she would listen to other people about his and Jacqui's relationship instead of talking to them directly.

Fans online commented on the letter and criticized Ryan online. One person wrote on X:

"Ryan was meant to ask Beth questions about his relationship with Jacqui but used it as a moment to accuse her. He's deranged."

"Ryan acting like a cross examining lawyer in the task with Beth! Mate - what do t you think you’re learning from this Q&A?" a fan commented.

"ryan does know that he's meant to ask questions ... about his OWN relationship ... not about beth right ?" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia criticized Ryan's behavior towards Beth:

"Ryan is MAFs greatest man child in seasons. His confused expressions when the world doesn’t approve of his warrior views are gold though," a person wrote.

"Is Ryan trying to prove he’s a man with those questions? He’s failing because he just looks like a w*nker," a person wrote.

"Ryan will always take the opportunity…and meanwhile jacqui in the other apartment looking at Rhi’s man with hearts in her eyes while he steams her clothes, pours her wine and cooks her food lol," a fan commented.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"“If she starts swearing at me, she can PISS OFF outta here.” “Gain an insight and hopefully shut the f*ck up as well.” Hope you’re adding money to that swear jar Ryan you F*CKING DOUBLE STANDARD LOSER," a tweet read.

"I mean, Ryan is an total tit and you can call him whatever you want. But call a dog a 'red flag'? Woah..... Crossed. A. Line," a person wrote.

Ryan and Beth discuss their issues in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 26

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 26, Ryan used his letter to confront some of the things Beth had said about his relationship with Jacqui. He asked her why she didn't talk to them when she had a problem instead of listening to other people's opinions about the couple.

His second question noted that it wasn't the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple's "duty" to "satisfy" Beth's confusion but asked what she wanted to clarify the most since she knew "very little" about him and Jacqui.

Beth told the Married at First Sight Australia star she didn't understand how their relationship could go from hot to cold quickly and said it didn't make sense to her.

"We don't give a sh*t anymore," Ryan told Beth.

The latter commented on Ryan's way of talking while in a confessional and said that his questions were starting to sink in. She said he was using the challenge as an opportunity to confront her and her behavior.

He further told her that she had spoken aggressively against him and his relationship with Jacqui and asked if Beth conducted herself similarly in real life without having all the facts.

Beth told the cast member she had only heard and seen bad things about Ryan and Jacqui's relationship and said she was only going to have a positive impression of them.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Beth and Ryan's conversation online and criticized the latter.

